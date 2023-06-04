Beat the heat: 7 summer styling and fashion tips for men to stay comfy and cool

Summer is finally here with a bang, and so are back the fun evening parties, barbeque nights, and those electric beach-side chilling scenes with your friends and family. However, while you’re out and about, it’s always better to beat the heat while wearing the best in fashion. From lightweight fabrics to smart layering techniques, this article provides essential tips and insights to help you elevate your summer wardrobe. Whether you're lounging by the pool or attending a casual outdoor gathering, get ready to make a statement with your summer fashion choices and beat the heat in style. (Also read: Dress to impress: 5 hottest must-try men's fashion trends for summer 2023 )

Summer styling tips for men

Mayank Bansal, fashion expert and director of Kottail Milano, shares with HT Lifestyle, the latest trends, outfit ideas, and grooming tips that will help you breeze through the summer season with confidence.

1. Wear white-coloured clothing

One of the biggest clothing gifts that you can give yourself in summer is white-coloured clothes. Not only does a white shirt or t-shirt go well with every pair of jeans or trousers, but it helps keep your body cool in the scorching heat. It is a known fact that when white light hits an object, the colour seen is the colour that is not absorbed. Light colours like white reflect sunlight, thereby keeping your body free from the extreme heat. Moreover, apart from shirts and T-shirts, wearing a white pair of sneakers is just super stylish.

2. Don’t be scared of trying out performance fabrics in the summers

We all know it. Synthetic clothes can be really hard to pull off during the summer, mainly due to the excessive heat you feel while wearing something made out of it. However, it looks like that’s old news. The clothes made out of new performance fabrics are not only known to be extremely stylish during summer but they also help cool your body, much due to their moisture-wicking fabrics.

3. Swap jeans for trousers to beat the heat

Okay! Jeans look really cool whenever you wear them. However, during the summers, they may become a little too uncomfortable. A good option to look over jeans is chinos and linen trousers that let you stay cool while going out.

4. Don’t be shy about putting on a hat

You don’t see many people just casually wearing hats in India. Well, that trend should be history now as they can really up your style game. Hats can really be good clothing accessories in the summer and men shouldn’t shy away from experimenting with it.

5. Up your style game by rolling up your sleeves

You can really turn on the heat when you roll up your sleeves. It is without a doubt one of the easiest and most effective styling hacks for men during summer, and it doesn’t really need much. Not only does it make you look more relaxed, but it helps showcase your features, muscles and wristwatch-like never before.

6. Wear unlined jackets

An unlined jacket is a good way to wear a jacket without feeling hot. It helps create great ventilation during rising temperatures while making you look super stylish. Regardless of the material used to create the jacket, it offers enhanced breathability and comfort for the man wearing it.

7. Play with your beard styles

You grew a beard in one (very cold, extra-long) winter. You've been wearing it with pride for months, revelling in its full bushy splendour. However, the prognosis for the next few days calls for higher degrees of humidity. And suddenly, that enormous, fuzzy mass on your face appears to be less inviting. Not to mention that wearing board shorts with a caveman beard is not a good look. That doesn't mean you should expose your entire face. You may give your beard a lighter summer twist by shaving it to the point where it nearly looks like a shadow, but there is still enough hair to indicate that you have an intentional beard going on.