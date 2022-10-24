Beauty myths you should stop believing as you get ready for Diwali 2022 party

This year, the Hindu festival of Diwali or Deepawali falls on Monday, October 24 and will be celebrated with great pomp and show across India after two years of Covid-19 lockdown so, the buzz and enthusiasm is inevitable as we all gear to doll up for the Diwali party in the evening. However, ahead of the Diwali bash some of us are speculating about the beauty myths that are very commonly passed around but it is time you stopped believing them as you get ready for the party this Deepawali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, suggested some beauty myths you should stop believing:

1. Myth: Do not use oil on an oily skin

Fact: This statement is false. Even if the skin is oily, it needs to be hydrated from time to time. Hence, applying oil can be a boon for the skin as doing so can actually help the skin produce less oil. So, use oil after asking the dermatologist and in the quantity recommended by him/her. Going overboard is a strict no-no.

2. Myth: Drink tons of water to combat dry skin

Fact: Well, it is a known fact that water keeps you and your skin hydrated. But, dry skin can also be seen due to various other reasons such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, using the wrong skin products, or having any medical conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Myth: It is possible to shrink pores on a permanent basis

Fact: The size of your pores is based on genetic coding and mutation. The pores will look enlarged owing to excess sebum and bacteria. It is possible to make the pores look smaller by opting for products suggested by the expert. But you will not be able to shrink the pores permanently.

4. Myth: It is essential to change the cream after regular intervals

Fact: Do not believe this statement at all. If you keep changing your creams regularly without the doctor’s knowledge then it can do more harm than good. It is OKAY to follow different skincare routines during different seasons. But, don’t just fall prey to any products advertised on social media or TV. Instead, speak to the doctor about the products that can work wonders on your skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Myth: It is OKAY if I don’t use sunscreen every day

Fact: Many people believe that they do not need sunscreen while at home. But if you are avoiding using sunscreen at home then you are doing it all wrong! Do not skip the sunscreen at all. A large number of people believe that sunscreen should only be applied when the skin is exposed to the sun. According to some people, they don’t need sunscreen as their make-up products already consist of it. No, this is not true at all. You will have to wear sunscreen indoors as well as outdoors.

6. Myth: Herbal products do not have any side effects

Fact: Though herbal products claim to be harmless they can irritate the skin or cause an allergic reaction. So, do a patch test for half an hour and then only use the product. If there is skin irritation, redness, pain or any burning sensation then discontinue using the product.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Aayush Gupta, Associate Professor at Department of Dermatology in Pune's Dr DY Patil Hospital and Research Centre, added to the list of beauty myths and stated the facts:

1. Myth: Plucking white hair causes more to grow back

Fact: You will probably only regrow new white hairs to replace the ones you remove because the melanocytes have been permanently lost from that hair bulb. The surrounding hairs won't turn white until the pigment cells in their own follicles have died. However, pulling out hair repeatedly is not a good idea because it can damage or infect the hair follicle and the surrounding scalp by causing trauma to it. As a result, the hair on the scalp may thin out over time or develop bald patches. Therefore, one should avoid plucking hair and instead either dye hair or use tweezers to cut white hair close to its base.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Myth: You can permanently reduce the size of your pores

Fact: Unfortunately, once pores have expanded, usually due to persistent clogging and sun exposure, they cannot be removed. Genetics determines the size of the pores. The larger your pores appear, the more active your sebaceous glands are. Acne can cause pores to enlarge even more. Clear pores appear smaller than clogged pores, so exfoliate the dead skin cells that line the pores with products containing salicylic acid or retinol.

3. Myth: A product is appropriate for all skin types if it is labeled "hypoallergenic"

Fact: The term "hypoallergenic" has no real meaning! There are no consistent regulations or guidelines in the world regarding what qualifies as 'hypoallergenic.' Often, this means that the product is made without the most common allergenic ingredients, so it may not be as safe as you think. The only way to avoid adverse reactions is to read the ingredients in the products you use and make a note of what doesn't work for your skin over time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}