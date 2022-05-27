Beauty tips to layer your skincare routine with Vitamin C

Beauty and skincare enthusiasts can vouch that Vitamin C natural extract shields your skin from the harsh sun rays, boosts hydration and improves skin elasticity. Vitamin C has lately been the buzzword of the beauty world since from peel-off masks to night creams, the power ingredient has been available in several skincare products and people have been readily relying on its goodness to do the magic as it also retains the skin moisture, making it worth the hype.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder of Skinella, highlighted, “With its regular use, you can also eliminate hyperpigmentation as it helps combat dark spots and reduce skin inflammation. As an antioxidant, Vitamin C also aids in the collagen synthesis process that keeps the skin firm while giving it an even tone with a natural glow. The best part about Vitamin C as a skincare product is that everyone can use it. In fact, teenagers can start using the ingredient as it also slows down the aging process.”

She advised, “Vitamin C should be used in smaller amounts; a few pumps would work. Whether using a moisturizer or a serum, simply dab it on your cheeks, forehead, and chin and generously massage it all over. If used during the day, it should always be used with sunscreens. In fact, there are many ways to include Vitamin C in your skincare routine. While you can start your day by washing your face with a cleanser laden with the ingredient, using Vitamin C serums during the day or night will promote healthy skin. Besides, you can also include Vitamin C-rich day creams, night creams, and sunblocks to pamper your skin the right way.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dolly Kumar cautioned, “One of the important things to keep in mind is to never mix Vitamin C with chemical exfoliants, AHAs, BHAs, as it disbalances the skin's pH level that may lead to skin irritation or acne. However, it can be mixed with antioxidants, hyaluronic-infused creams, or SPFs.” Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Chytra V Anand, Founder of Kosmoderma clinics, recommended, “The best time to apply a Vitamin C Serum is at night because while you’re sleeping, your skin undergoes its natural repair process. During sleep, blood flow increases and the skin rebuilds collagen and mends fine lines, wrinkles and age spots due to sun exposure and pollution. So using a Vitamin C serum during the night means that it's likely to be the most effective.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She suggested, “If you’re using a Vitamin C serum during the daytime, the skin should be strictly protected with sunscreen SPF 30-50. The power couple of Vitamin C and sunscreen protect well against UVA rays and is more effective at neutralising free radical damage from sun exposure compared to using only sunscreen. Vitamin C combined with Vitamin E acts as a photo protector too.”

What can it be combined with?

According to Dr Chytra V Anand, “Of all the 5-20% Vitamin C options, we generally recommend purchasing serums that contain ascorbic acid, also known as L-ascorbic acid, which is the most active and purest form of Vitamin C. It can be combined with Vitamin E, Zinc, and Hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a great addition to Vitamin C because it does not overwork the skin. Rather, it nourishes the skin by helping to create a moisture barrier, and it allows the skin to heal. As for people who have done chemical peels, it’s best to avoid using Vitamin C serum at least 3 to 5 days after the chemical peeling.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What does a simple Vitamin C skincare routine look like?

Dr Chytra V Anand shared the following steps for the thinnest to thickest rule:

1. Cleanse your face and lightly pat dry

2. Apply Vitamin C serum and wait for 5-10 min to dry

3. Apply moisturiser on top of it.

4. Then sunscreen if used during the daytime.