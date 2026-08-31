Gold jewellery once meant one statement piece reserved for special moments, worn occasionally and locked away the rest of the time. That’s changing. The way we choose jewellery today increasingly mirrors how we choose clothes: based on our mood, the occasion and how often we’ll actually wear it. In this edition of ‘Before you buy’, HT Lifestyle spoke to Jia Dholakia, Head of Design at Verlas, to understand what buyers should consider before investing in gold jewellery.

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Check the hallmark, the way you'd check a label

Jia highlighted that purity should be as easy to trust as a fabric tag. Every BIS hallmarked jewellery design carries a purity grade that tells you exactly what you’re buying. It’s a simple detail, but an important one when choosing gold jewellery.

Every BIS hallmarked jewellery design carries a purity grade.

Decide how often you'll actually wear it

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{{^usCountry}} This comes before the design. Headed for daily wear, lighter, versatile designs in 9K can be an easy choice. For festive gifting or occasional wear, 14K has more presence while still being easy to wear beyond the occasion. Buy for the season, not just the occasion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes before the design. Headed for daily wear, lighter, versatile designs in 9K can be an easy choice. For festive gifting or occasional wear, 14K has more presence while still being easy to wear beyond the occasion. Buy for the season, not just the occasion {{/usCountry}}

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“Festive occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, and weddings have always been an opportunity to give gold a more personal meaning—not just as tradition, but as a gesture of celebration and affection,” said Jia.

Look past the carat to the craftsmanship

Jia advises asking whether a piece is made-to-order or picked off a shelf, and whether any diamonds set into it are lab-grown and IGI certified. Lab-grown diamonds offer the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, without the cost or the footprint.

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For festive gifting or occasional wear, 14K has more presence while still being easy to wear beyond the occasion.

Think about how it'll fit into what you already wear

Gold looks best in conversation with the rest of your jewellery box, not off on its own. Picture how a new piece will sit next to what you already reach for, layered with thin chains, stacked with existing rings, or worn alone. It's a quick way to tell what earns a place in rotation from what ends up sitting untouched. Gold, bought this way, stops being something you put away and becomes a wardrobe staple.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.