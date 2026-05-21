Bella Hadid wears a see-through dress to Cannes featuring 22,160 hours of embroidery work done by 130 artisans

Would it even be the Cannes Film Festival without a Bella Hadid sighting? Bella has always been Cannes royalty! The supermodel's appearance on the red carpet at the international film festival is a masterclass in fashion and elegance.

Bella Hadid poses on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS)

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After making heads turn in a custom white strapless Prada gown, Bella made another appearance at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 to attend the screening of the film La Bataille de Gaulle: L'age de fer (De Gaulle: Tilting Iron). For the occasion, she chose a white lace Schiaparelli dress.

Schiaparelli for Cannes

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{{^usCountry}} For her second appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Bella slipped into a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The ensemble was custom-designed for the supermodel by the luxury fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her second appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Bella slipped into a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The ensemble was custom-designed for the supermodel by the luxury fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Instagram page of the Italian couture house, the dress required 22,160 hours of embroidery and the expertise of 130 artisans. The ivory gown is entirely crafted in trompe-l’œil lace embroidery, made with cords and anchor threads, with a dramatic plunging neckline and atiered mermaid train. The risqué theatrical neckline, secured by a black brooch, adds a touch of elegance and movie star vibe to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Instagram page of the Italian couture house, the dress required 22,160 hours of embroidery and the expertise of 130 artisans. The ivory gown is entirely crafted in trompe-l’œil lace embroidery, made with cords and anchor threads, with a dramatic plunging neckline and atiered mermaid train. The risqué theatrical neckline, secured by a black brooch, adds a touch of elegance and movie star vibe to the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the full-length sleeves, frilled hem, and figure-hugging silhouette make the trompe-l’œil lace embroidery stand out. The standout detail of the dress is the back, where it closes into a corseted back with a statement black satin bow. A short train at the back creates a touch of feminine elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the full-length sleeves, frilled hem, and figure-hugging silhouette make the trompe-l’œil lace embroidery stand out. The standout detail of the dress is the back, where it closes into a corseted back with a statement black satin bow. A short train at the back creates a touch of feminine elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of La Bataille de Gaulle: L'age de fer. (AFP)

The jewels

To keep the custom Schiaparelli dress the star of the night, Bella opted for statement diamond jewels. Her stylist, Mimi Cutrell, chose Chopard jewellery to further beautify the dress, selecting statement diamond rings and pear-cut diamond earrings.

Lastly, she tied her tresses in a clean, side-parted bun, slicked back to further show off the jewels and the dress. A glossy light plum lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, light bronzer to further highlight her features, and cheeks lightly dusted with some rouge to liven up the glam gave the finishing touches to the ensemble.

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Earlier, Bella had walked the Cannes red carpet with her brother, Anwar Hadid. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, she wore a custom white strapless Prada gown that cut off elegantly at the ankle, completed with a bejewelled bust and extended train. She matched it with an Old Hollywood-esque shawl, pointed pumps, and shimmering diamond jewels by Chopard.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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