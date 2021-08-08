BellBottom star Lara Dutta teams silk saree with a unique sequinned black blouse

The beauty and elegance of the six yards is eternal, and the same was proven true by Lara Dutta Bhupathi when she shared her look in a bespoke dual-toned saree on the occasion of National Handloom Day. The star, who has been making headlines for her transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for BellBottom, draped herself in a bespoke six yards by designer Tarun Tahiliani for a shoot.

Lara shared the picture on her Instagram with the simple caption, "National Handloom day!! #indianhandlooms (sic)." The actor wore an embroidered silk saree with a unique sequinned off-shoulder blouse.

What we loved about Lara's traditional look was the way she added modern elements to it. The boho-chic choker necklace and the hairdo glammed up the aesthetic of her entire saree. Bollywood stylist Eshaa Amiin styled Lara, and her neckpiece is from Keiyura Jewelry. Scroll to see her entire look.

Lara's silk saree came in grey and off-white colours, with gold embroidered patti detail adorned on the borders. She teamed the silk saree with an off-the-shoulder black blouse featuring half-length sleeves with tassels on the hem and sequin embroidery.

The Miss Universe 2000 winner accessorised her elegant look with a bold oxidised silver choker necklace and a broad strap gold watch. She tied her locks in a sleek high ponytail, giving off boss lady vibes.

Berry-toned lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, dewy skin, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and a hint of highlighter on the face rounded off her make-up.

The 46-year-old actor recently made waves for playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, BellBottom. Soon after the trailer was released, fans were shocked to see her transformation in BellBottom.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, BellBottom also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. The audience will be able to watch the film in 2D and 3D formats.

