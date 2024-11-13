Best ethnic wear for women: Explore Biba, W, and Aurelia for stunning outfits only on Myntra

Ethnic wear is a great fashion statement as well as a celebration of personal style, heritage, and culture. In India, ethnic garments carry a rich tapestry of culture along with modern charm, which makes them a preferred option for women who seek versatile garments for professional, casual, and festive settings. Today, various brands like Aurelia, W, and Biba have appeared as the frontrunners in providing contemporary and striking ethnic wear that appeal to women of all styles and ages. If you are in search of the best ethnic wear for women, these brands offer a wonderful range of clothing options that convey grace and charm. Ethnic Wear for women

If you’re in search of the best ethnic wear for women, Myntra has got your back. With some of the best styles from top brands, you can now set out to buy just what you’ve been wanting to stand out from the crowd. Get ready to turn all heads at the next traditional occasion or intimate festive gathering with our top style recommendations. Hurry, explore now!

Top 12 ethnic wear outfits for women

Let’s check out the vibrant range of the best ethnic wear for women offered by Aurelia, W, and Biba to amp up your wardrobe.

This best ethnic wear for women is a stylish Anarkali ensemble crafted to combine modern flair with traditional charm. This layered kurta features ethnic motifs and has three-quarter regular sleeves and a round neck, creating a graceful look. The calf-length design with a flared hem adds flow. The solid leggings feature a partially elasticated waistband for comfort. It is easy to wear with a slip-on closure. This outfit from Biba provides both comfort and elegance.

Fabric Top and leggings are made of polyester fabric, while the dupatta is made of cotton blend material. Occasion Ideal for any occasion Care Instructions Hand Wash recommended

This kurta with pants and dupatta provides a comfortable and sophisticated style. It is perfect for versatile wear and is thus one of the best ethnic wear for women. This solid kurta has a three-quarter regular sleeve, a V-neck, and a straight shape decorated with elegant threadwork. Its calf-length design with a straight hem offers a streamlined and modern silhouette. It comes with solid slim pants that have a convenient slip-on closure and a partially elasticated waistband. Overall, this set is perfect for chic, effortless styling.

Fabric Top trousers and dupatta are made from soft viscose rayon fabric. Occasion Ideal for any occasion Care Instructions Machine wash

The AURELIA Kurta, trousers and dupatta is a relaxed and stylish ethnic wear for any occasion. This set of the best ethnic wear for women features a knee-length, straight kurta with ethnic motifs, three-quarter sleeves and a round neck. This outfit mixes elegance with a modern hint. Designed from a mix of polyester and viscose rayon, the kurta is breathable and soft. The solid trousers in this set feature slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband, giving all-day comfort.

Fabric Top and trousers are made from viscose rayon fabric. Dupatta is made from poly chiffon. Occasion Ideal for festive occasions Care Instructions Hand Wash

This outfit is a fashionable ensemble crafted to make a statement. It is one of the best ethnic wear for women that features a golden and green printed kurta decorated with ethnic motifs in a calf-length, straight style. With three-quarter sleeves and a boat neck design, this kurta is made from polyester fabric for an elegant look. The solid cotton trousers have a drawstring closure and a partially elasticated waistband to give you a relaxed fit. It comes with a crinkled net dupatta with a classy taping border.

Fabric Top and trousers are made from polyester fabric. Dupatta is made from a crinkled net with a taping border. Occasion Ideal for daily wear Care Instructions Dry Clean

This stunning outfit from the brand W is ideal for a sophisticated, and sleek look. The kurta is solid-coloured with a straight length of the calf, a flared V-neck opening, and three-quarter sleeves for that classic-modern silhouette. Breathable soft viscose rayon develops it giving you comfort all day long while the result is refined. The solid trousers complement the set with an elegant look. Get this best ethnic wear for women to amp up your traditional wardrobe today!

Fabric Top, trousers, and dupatta are made from viscose rayon fabric. Occasion Ideal for daily wear and festive occasions Care Instructions Machine Washable

This outfit is an elegant garment that mixes comfort and festive style. The kurta features a striking yoke design in red, gold, and black with intricate threadwork and ethnic motifs. Its three-quarter sleeves, round neck, and straight shape lend a timeless appeal, while the above-knee length makes it fashionable. A printed sharara features a drawstring closure and an elasticated waistband. The dupatta is made from embroidered poly chiffon fabric with a taping border, making it the best ethnic wear for women in your collection.

Fabric Top is made from polyester. Sharara is made from georgette, and dupatta is made from poly chiffon fabric Occasion Ideal for festive occasions Care Instructions Dry clean recommended

This kurta, trousers, and dupatta set is a beautiful ensemble that mixes modern charm with elegance. This floral-printed A-line kurta is made from viscose rayon fabric. It features delicate stones and bead detailing for further sophistication. With a calf-length straight hem, three-quarter sleeves, and a round neck, this outfit is a versatile option for semi-formal and festive events. The matching printed trousers give this best ethnic wear for women a relaxed fit with a slip-on closure. The included dupatta completes the look.

Fabric Made from viscose rayon fabric Occasion Ideal for festive and semi-formal occasions Care Instructions Machine Wash

This ethnic ensemble is a stylish and elegant attire. The purple kurta features intricate gotta patti work and ethnic motifs. It has a flattering A-line shape with three-quarter sleeves and a round neck. Its calf-length straight hem brings sophistication to the outfit. The solid palazzos has a partially elasticated waistband which gives ease and comfort. The matching poly chiffon dupatta completes the look and radiates charm in this best ethnic wear for women.

Fabric Top and bottom are made from viscose rayon fabric. Dupatta is made from poly chiffon. Occasion Ideal for festive occasions Care Instructions Dry Clean recommended

This A-line cowl hemline kurta set gives a relaxed and stylish look for festive occasions. The blue geometric printed kurta boasts an A-line shape to this best ethnic wear for women. It also has three-quarter regular sleeves and a mandarin collar, which creates a traditional and modern appeal. Its calf-length design with cowl detailing and a straight hem adds elegance. Coupled with solid leggings with slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband, this set provides a comfortable fit.

Fabric Made with 100% polyester fabric Occasion Ideal for festive occasions Care Instructions Machine Wash

This ensemble is a lovely blend of tradition and elegance. The white and yellow kurta has sequined detailing and ethnic motifs. It features three-quarter sleeves, a round neck, and a straight shape for a flattering fit. The kurta also has a calf length with a straight hem. The solid palazzos have a slip-on closure and an elasticated waistband, which gives style and comfort. The embroidered dupatta of this best ethnic wear for women has a taping border to beautify the overall set.

Fabric Made with viscose rayon and polyester blend Occasion Ideal for festive occasions Care Instructions Dry Clean

Choosing the right ethnic outfit for every occasion

With collections from Biba, W, and Aurelia, you can find the best ethnic wear for women for any occasion. Here are some outfit suggestions to help you make the best choice:

Festive Wear : Opt for a heavily embroidered anarkali or lehenga set from Biba to make a grand entrance.

: Opt for a heavily embroidered anarkali or lehenga set from Biba to make a grand entrance. Office Wear : W’s formal yet ethnic kurtas with modern cuts make them a great choice for a professional setting.

: W’s formal yet ethnic kurtas with modern cuts make them a great choice for a professional setting. Casual Outing: For a relaxed look, pick a simple cotton kurta from Aurelia and pair it with leggings or palazzos.

Conclusion

It is the best ethnic wear for women, which can indeed give a makeover to your wardrobe, and then you can wear this kind of outfit every day. Aurelia, W, and Biba also have unique collections for diverse tastes and pockets. Whether it is a wedding or some chic for the office, these brands give you a stunning range of options that let you showcase your personal style. So, explore the latest collections from Biba, W, and Aurelia and take your ethnic wear game to the next level.

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Ethnic Wear for Women Which brand is best for ethnic wear? Biba, W, and Aurelia are some of the top brands offering a range of stylish, comfortable, and versatile ethnic wear options for women of all ages.

What types of fabrics are commonly used in Biba’s collection? Biba typically uses breathable and comfortable fabrics like cotton, chiffon, and silk blends, perfect for any season and occasion.

Are W outfits suitable for office wear? Yes, W offers elegant and professional styles that are ideal for office wear. Their designs balance formality with ethnic charm, making them suitable for work settings.

Is Aurelia’s ethnic wear affordable? Aurelia is known for its affordable pricing, making it a great choice for women looking to expand their ethnic wardrobe without overspending.

Can I find size-inclusive options in Biba’s collection? Yes, Biba offers a wide range of sizes, making their ethnic wear accessible to women of all body types.

