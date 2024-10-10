Best ethnic wear for women: Statement selections from Biba, Soch, W and more at Myntra

Whether it’s a festive gathering, a wedding celebration, or just another day at the office, ethnic wear for women is a timeless choice that adds grace and style to your look. With stunning prints, comfortable fabrics surely give innumerable options to express one's personality at an affordable price. Myntra's collection is sure to cater to the need for a wardrobe upgrade with pieces that marry elegance and economic choices. Add elegance to your wardrobe with these statement ethnic wear for women. Ethnic Wear for Women

Minimalist or maximalist, Bollywood queen-like or classic beauty-like, there is something that will make your heart sing. Let's explore some of the most stylish ethnic wear for women selections from some of the coolest brands around. We have chosen pieces here that can be worn for various occasions, each selected based on their uniqueness and comfort. Whether you're into intricate embroidery, vibrant colours, or something more minimalist, there's something for every woman here.

Best Ethnic Wear for Women

Let’s dive in to explore the top ethnic wear for women from the best brands on Myntra. Grab them before they’re gone.

Pistaa adds a breath of fresh air to your ethnic wardrobe with its Off-White & Pink Floral Printed Straight Kurta. This ethnic wear for women is the epitome of understated elegance, combining simplicity with charm. The cut allows it to cater to different body types, offering a flattering silhouette that’s perfect for any occasion. Its light pink floral motifs stand out brightly against the off-white scape, giving a serene yet stylish vibe. This kurta could be easily styled for daytime or evening, be it a leisurely brunch or semi-formal meet. The lightweight cotton fabric gives comfort from dawn to dusk, making it good for summer and perfect for all seasons.

Key Highlights

Subtle pink floral print gives a delicate, feminine look

Lightweight, breathable cotton is perfect for all-day wear

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Pastel-coloured palazzos or churidars Bold, contrasting bottoms Tan flats or juttis to keep the look earthy and balanced. Overly embroidered dupattas

An embodiment of elegance, Soch's Navy Blue embroidered Straight Kurta is a must-have for those who appreciate craftsmanship. The deep navy hue exudes a regal air, making it a go-to ethnic wear for women for evening events or festive gatherings. Intricate embroidery on the neckline adds a layer of sophistication and draws attention to the upper half, ensuring you stand out in a crowd. The straight fit is flattering without being restrictive, providing comfort while maintaining style. Crafted from breathable viscose rayon, this kurta ensures you stay comfortable, even during longer celebrations.

Key Highlights

Intricate embroidery on the neckline enhances its elegance

A breathable viscose blend, ideal for comfort and style

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Crisp white leggings or churidars for a classic contrast. Overly ornate bottoms, as they may compete with the detailed embroidery Ethnic sandals or block heels to elevate your look. Casual sneakers, which would clash with the kurta’s formal appeal.

W takes ethnic wear for women to the next level with their Black Solid Kurta featuring a chic asymmetrical hemline. This kurta is for those who love a modern edge without letting go of traditional roots. The solid black fabric serves as a blank canvas, allowing the asymmetrical cut to shine as the focal point. These give it a playful twist and make it look like something perfect for the modern fashionista. Soft draping of polyester is absolutely beautiful on the body, offering a luxurious feeling with a lightweight and breathing quality to it.

Key Highlights

Asymmetrical hem for a modern, stylish twist

Classic black, making it a versatile addition to your wardrobe

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit pants or leggings to balance the flowy silhouette of the kurta. Bright, patterned bottoms that could disrupt the clean lines of the kurta. Stilettos or ethnic sandals for an elongated and graceful look. Sporty footwear, which would contrast with the kurta’s refined aesthetic.

Biba's Orange & Pink Anarkali Kurta is a celebration of the colours and styles perfect for that festive occasion that demands something bold and eye-catching. The allure of the Anarkali cut and its flatteringly classic silhouette make this ethnic wear for women a great piece of clothing, making you stand out from the crowd wherever you go. The fiery orange and pink colours evoke a positive energy to get you walking with confidence. The flow of the kurta is great, with a generous flare that moves with grace, adding a touch of drama to every step.

Key Highlights

Bold, vibrant prints that are perfect for festive occasions

Comfortable cotton blend that ensures ease of movement

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Gold churidars complement the festive feel of the kurta. Minimalist footwear or accessories Metallic sandals with chandbali earrings Heavy dupattas, which might compete with the kurta’s bold presence.

Aurelia’s Green & Gold Straight Kurta is a masterpiece of subtle luxury. The rich green fabric is enhanced with delicate sequinned gold accents, giving it a regal air that’s perfect for both festive and formal settings. The straight fit of this ethnic wear for women offers a streamlined silhouette that flatters various body types, while the soft polyester viscose blend ensures comfort without compromising on style. The gold accents are subtle yet significant, making the kurta suitable for special occasions where understated elegance is key.

Key Highlights

Soft polyester blend for comfort and ease of wear

Elegant green and gold, suitable for formal and festive settings

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Beige churidars or palazzos Loud, clashing bottoms Gold-toned heels that echo the kurta’s accents. Casual sneakers

Step into effortless elegance with Lakshita’s Floral Printed Asymmetric Kurta, a refreshing blend of style and comfort. The kurta features an eye-catching floral pattern that instantly uplifts your daily wardrobe. The band collar adds a touch of sophistication, while the three-quarter flared sleeves give a breezy, graceful look. Enhanced by delicate lace detailing along the sleeves and neckline, this piece stands out with subtle charm. The A-line shape of this ethnic wear for women combined with a panelled design ensures a flattering silhouette. At the same time, the asymmetric hemline adds a modern twist to the traditional look.

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Neutral or earthy-toned palazzos for a flowy, balanced look. Heavily embroidered dupattas or bottoms Strappy sandals or kolhapuris Chunky, oversized accessories

Key Highlights

A-line with an asymmetric hem for a flattering, modern silhouette

Pure cotton, ensuring comfort and durability

For a breezy daytime look, Global Desi’s yellow-printed Kurta is the perfect pick. This ethnic wear for women is all about lightness and flow, featuring cheerful prints that evoke a sense of warmth and happiness. The airy cotton fabric makes it an excellent choice for casual outings, ensuring you stay comfortable no matter where the day takes you. The beautiful base keeps things neutral, while the golden thread accents add just the right pop of colour to brighten up your ensemble.

Key Highlights

Light, flowy prints in cheerful colours perfect for casual wear

Airy cotton, ideal for comfort in warm weather

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Light-coloured leggings or palazzos Heavy, traditional footwear Delicate gold or silver jewellery Overly embellished bottoms

Dress this festive period in the stunning Ethnic Motifs Embroidered Anarkali Kurta set by Sangria. This stunning three-piece ethnic wear for women, featuring a rich purple kurta, matching palazzos, and a sheer embroidered dupatta, is designed to make a statement on any special occasion. The kurta showcases intricate embroidery on the neckline. The palazzos, in a solid purple, offer both comfort and style with their slip-on closure and partially elasticated waistband. Made from the same luxurious silk blend, they complement the kurta perfectly while providing ease of movement. Completing the ensemble is the dupatta, an ethereal organza piece delicately embroidered to match the kurta’s motifs.

Key Highlights

Ethnic embroidered motifs with sequinned ornamentation for a festive touch

Luxurious silk blend for the kurta and palazzos, paired with a light organza dupatta

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Metallic or embroidered juttis for a traditional, polished look Chunky footwear or oversized accessories A gold clutch or potli bag Bold, contrasting colours

Step into understated elegance with Ahalyaa’s Off-White and Golden Printed Straight Cotton Kurta. This sophisticated piece offers a modern twist on classic ethnic wear for women with its attached jacket and intricate Gotta Patti ornamentation, perfect for festive occasions or family gatherings. The kurta features a boat neck that beautifully frames the collarbone, adding a subtle touch of grace to the design. Its straight silhouette with side slits lends an effortlessly chic vibe, allowing for both comfort and style. The attached jacket is seamlessly integrated, giving the outfit a unique layered appearance, ideal for those who love a polished, contemporary look with traditional elements.

Key Highlights

Layered with an attached jacket featuring golden ethnic motifs for a refined look

Straight silhouette with side slits for a modern, streamlined appearance

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Golden leggings or churidars Bold, contrasting bottoms Embroidered juttis or mojaris Chunky accessories

Rangriti’s Green Embroidered Kurta is a vibrant addition to any ethnic wardrobe. The rich green fabric is beautifully contrasted with pretty embroidery, adding texture and depth to the design. Perfect for festive or semi-formal occasions, this ethnic wear for women makes a bold statement while still feeling approachable and wearable. The soft viscose fabric ensures comfort, allowing you to enjoy both style and ease. The intricate embroidery adds a touch of tradition, making this piece a lovely blend of modern style and cultural heritage.

Key Highlights

Shiny Viscose blend that’s comfortable for all-day wear

Eye-catching green, ideal for celebrations and semi-formal events

Can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Green or white churidars Minimalist accessories Ethnic flats or juttis with bangles Casual footwear

What to Consider When Buying Ethnic Wear for Women

Ethnic wear for women is versatile, but there are a few things to consider before making a purchase:

Occasion: Go for the outfits that match the occasion. You can have heavier embellishments, and embroidery on the festive occasion, while simple designs are nice for casual wear.

Fit: Wear something that fits and flatters body shape and is comfortable.

Fabric: Choose airy fabrics for summer wear, such as cotton, and heavily weighted fabrics, such as silk, for festive occasions.

Whether you're planning to attend a wedding or a festive gathering or just want to add some elegance to your daily wardrobe, these ethnic wear for women selections offer a balance of style and affordability. Brands like Bibas, Soch, and Aurelia continue to innovate with their designs, ensuring that there's something for everyone. Don’t hesitate—make a statement with these top picks from Myntra and step out with confidence!

FAQs on Ethnic Wear for Women How can I choose the right ethnic wear for my body type? A-line kurtas and Anarkalis will work wonders for pear-shaped bodies because they flow away from the hips, thus balancing the body proportions. An apple-shaped body may opt for a straight-cut kurta or a bit longer kurti without clinging too much to the waist area. Hour-glass figures can do well with fitted kurtas that can cinch the waist to accentuate their curves.

What are some ways to style ethnic wear for a modern, everyday look? You could complement a simple kurta with jeans or cigarette pants instead of leggings for a more casual yet chic look. A denim jacket adds a modern ethnic look as well, creating a really great combination where you use a belt to cinch your waist in place.

How do I care for embroidered or embellished ethnic wear? All ethnic wear for women that has embroidery or any other form of embellishment should always be taken care of while cleaning to make it long-lasting and look beautiful. Normally hand wash is preferred, but if machine wash is used, then one should always prefer a gentle cycle and put the garment in a laundry bag so that delicate work will not get hurt.

What are the best fabrics for ethnic wear during different seasons? For hot summer months, cotton or even linen and khadi are good options because they let the breath in and are light. While silk, velvet, or brocade keeps you warm in winter and the festivities, it will always add to the luxurious look. For the transition seasons, like spring or autumn, georgette or crepe works just as well to maintain that comfort and style balance.

How can I repurpose ethnic wear for multiple occasions? Ethnic wear for women is pretty versatile and can be styled for mixed occasions with some creative help. A super embroidered kurta can be paired up with jeans or palazzos for a casual outing. Likewise, Anarkali suits can be dressed down by putting aside heavy dupattas for a simple scarf.

