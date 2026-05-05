Beyoncé channels ‘Sindhicore’ in diamond-encrusted skeleton couture as she returns to Met Gala after 10 years. See pics

Beyoncé made a commanding return to the Met Gala after nearly a decade, last attending in 2016, and she ensured her comeback was nothing short of spectacular. Serving as one of the co-chairs, she arrived in a diamond-encrusted creation by Olivier Rousteing that immediately dominated the red carpet conversation. (Also read: Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look )

Beyoncé's Meta Gala look in sculptural diamond-encrusted gown

Beyoncé dazzles at Met Gala with bold skeleton-inspired couture.(REUTERS)

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Staying true to the “Costume Art” theme, her look reimagined the idea of the “naked dress” through a bold, skeleton-inspired couture silhouette. The gown was meticulously embellished with crystals, forming a striking diamond-like skeletal structure across her frame. The effect was dramatic yet refined, blending illusion, artistry, and high-fashion craftsmanship in a single sculptural statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Elevating the ensemble further, Beyoncé paired the gown with a sculptural silver headpiece that framed her face like futuristic armour. A voluminous feathered train added theatrical movement, giving the entire look a sense of grandeur with every step. Her styling leaned into maximalist glamour, with each element carefully layered for impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elevating the ensemble further, Beyoncé paired the gown with a sculptural silver headpiece that framed her face like futuristic armour. A voluminous feathered train added theatrical movement, giving the entire look a sense of grandeur with every step. Her styling leaned into maximalist glamour, with each element carefully layered for impact. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her beauty look was equally impactful. Beyoncé’s signature golden hair was styled in crimped, curled waves with added length for extra drama, finishing in a sun-inspired crown that reinforced her queen-like presence on the carpet. What Blue Ivy wore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her beauty look was equally impactful. Beyoncé’s signature golden hair was styled in crimped, curled waves with added length for extra drama, finishing in a sun-inspired crown that reinforced her queen-like presence on the carpet. What Blue Ivy wore {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In true Beyoncé fashion, she didn’t make a solo entrance. Accompanying her was Blue Ivy, who continues to step confidently into her own style evolution. The young star wore a sculptural white gown defined by a voluminous, ballooned skirt, giving her look a striking, couture-inspired silhouette that matched the grandeur of the night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In true Beyoncé fashion, she didn’t make a solo entrance. Accompanying her was Blue Ivy, who continues to step confidently into her own style evolution. The young star wore a sculptural white gown defined by a voluminous, ballooned skirt, giving her look a striking, couture-inspired silhouette that matched the grandeur of the night. {{/usCountry}}

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More about Beyoncé's look

Over the years, her Met Gala appearances have consistently delivered memorable fashion moments. From her unforgettable Givenchy latex floral gown in 2016 to earlier sculptural couture looks that embraced drama and precision, Beyoncé has always used the Met Gala as a space for bold self-expression and evolving style narratives. Each appearance has reflected a different era of her fashion identity, making her return after nearly ten years even more significant.

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This year, her look also subtly tapped into a sindhicore-inspired aesthetic sensibility, where ornate detailing, rich surface craft, and jewel-like embellishment come together in a way that feels opulent and deeply decorative. While not literal, the layered craftsmanship and maximal shimmer echoed the richness associated with heritage-inspired maximal dressing, reinterpreted through a futuristic couture lens.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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