Beyonce in strapless leather mini dress looks like a million bucks, see pics

Beyonce is a fashion icon and rightly so. Recently, Queen Bey with Jay-Z showed up to watch the Brooklyn Nets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. And it would not be an understatement to say that the Grammy winner took the courtside style up by a notch with her glam ensemble. Often the singer delights her followers on Instagram by sharing images of herself looking like an absolute diva. She did the same today when she shared pictures of her wearing the same outfit she donned for the match.

Taking to her social media page, Beyonce shared pictures of herself wearing a leather mini dress and embellished sweater. The strapless mini dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette which accentuated the singer’s curves nicely. As for the sweater, it was adorned with silver embellishments and black leather patches. The Crazy In Love singer set the internet on fire with the sensuous ensemble.

The singer accessorised the mini dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, sparkling choker necklace, rings and futuristic shield-like sunglasses. As for her tresses, Beyonce left them open in a middle parting. Glowing skin, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow and mascara-laden lashes completed her make-up. The ensemble that the singer chose to wear looked like it was ready for a red carpet or fashion show. However, the fact that Beyonce wore it for a game makes it all the more incredible.

Beyonce often posts pictures of her latest looks on the photo-sharing app. Recently, she shared another set of images that had the singer slaying in a risqué thigh-high slit black dress. The button-up ensemble came together with a large OTT belt, statement jewels, open tresses and the singer’s signature subtle make-up.

Take a look at the pictures:

Check out some of the other latest looks of Beyonce that left her fans speechless:

What do you think about Beyonce’s ensemble?

