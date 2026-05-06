Indian model Bhavitha Mandava gets honest about her casual blue jeans look at Met Gala 2026

Met Gala carpet is known for its architectural gowns and avant-garde transformations, but this year, a big talking point wasn’t a train or a headpiece — it was a pair of jeans. Indian model Bhavitha Mandava, who made waves as the first Indian model to open a Chanel Métiers d'Art show in December 2025, made her Met Gala debut on May 4 in an ensemble that has since ignited a debate across social media and the fashion world. Also read | Internet 'feels bad' for Indian model Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel makes her wear jeans for Met Gala debut

'Excited, nervous, and surreal'

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava attended Met Gala 2026 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dressed by Chanel, Bhavitha Mandava wore a sheer, oversized blouse paired with relaxed-fit blue jeans to Met Gala 2026. In a 'Get ready with me' video shared on Instagram by British Vogue on May 5, Bhavitha appeared to remain focused on the milestone moment of her career. "This is Bhavitha Mandava. Come get ready with me for the Met Gala, [my] first Met Gala," she shared with a smile.

"I feel excited, nervous, and I mean, this is also surreal. My look is a couture version of my opening look for Métiers d'Art in New York, paired with some Chanel jewellery," the model said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling the moment she found out she was invited to Met Gala 2026, Bhavitha added, “My agent sent me the email... I was jumping on the bed, and I had to call everyone I knew. I was like, 'Guess what? I’m going to the Met.'” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the moment she found out she was invited to Met Gala 2026, Bhavitha added, “My agent sent me the email... I was jumping on the bed, and I had to call everyone I knew. I was like, 'Guess what? I’m going to the Met.'” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} How social media reacted to Bhavitha's Met Gala look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How social media reacted to Bhavitha's Met Gala look {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Bhavitha expressed joy over her Met Gala debut, the internet’s reaction was polarised. Almost immediately after she stepped onto the carpet, her look faced backlash on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Critics were quick to contrast her casual denim with the high-octane glamour of fellow model Awar Odhiang, who stood beside her in an intricate, hand-beaded fringe dress. The disparity led many to question if the styling choice was more than just a fashion miss.

"Why did they send Bhavitha to the Met Gala in jeans?? This feels like a microaggression," one X user said. Another X user added, “Every other ambassador is in custom couture, and she’s in a mall outfit? It feels a bit racist.”

‘Excludes her from the glamour of her counterparts’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada noted the specific outrage within the Indian and south Asian community, sharing in a May 5 Instagram post that commentators like fashion content creator Sufi Motiwala accused the brand of 'tokenising' Bhavitha.

Diet Prada wrote, “The overly casual look which the design house has prioritised for their first ever Indian ambassador seems to peddle a narrative which excludes her from the glamour of her counterparts. Mandava’s Chanel counterparts, by the way, include Jennie, Margot Robbie, Lily Rose-Depp, Gracie Abrams, and Anna Wintour herself who each wore luxurious evening gowns to the gala. As did Awar Odhiang, a fellow Chanel model of comparable viral fame. In a bathroom selfie taken by Mandava, the discrepancy of her jeans-and-a-casual-top outfit is impossible to ignore. Thoughts?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

By elevating denim to the Met Gala, some critics argued the brand was attempting to challenge the rigid definitions of 'formal' wear. However, for a debut that was supposed to be a crowning achievement for India’s rising fashion star, the 'casual' choice left many wondering if Chanel missed the mark on honouring the magnitude of the moment. Whether this was a subversion of the dress code or a strategic oversight, Bhavitha Mandava has ensured that her first Met Gala will be one the fashion world discusses for years to come.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON