Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bhumi Pednekar makes jaws drop in a blue strappy kurta, frill gharara
fashion

Bhumi Pednekar makes jaws drop in a blue strappy kurta, frill gharara

Bhumi Pednekar sets fans on frenzy as she drops her sultry pictures from latest ethnic photoshoot in a light blush blue strappy kurta and frill gharara | Check viral pictures inside
Bhumi Pednekar makes jaws drop in a blue strappy kurta, frill gharara(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 07:57 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Kitty full with various photoshoots apart from shooting for her upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has more than one reason to constantly flood her social media handles with latest sultry pictures and this Friday is no different as the diva gave a glimpse of her ethnic side. Setting fans on frenzy, Bhumi shared jaw-dropping pictures from her latest ethnic photoshoot in a light blush blue strappy kurta and frill gharara and we are hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhumi shared the pictures that were captured in an aesthetically royal setting. The pictures featured the actor donning a strappy blue kurti that sported multi-coloured resham, foil, gota, dori and mirror embroidery all over to give it a rich look along with a plunging buttoned neckline to add to the oomph factor.

The deep back kurti was teamed with a pair of light blue gharara that too came with multi-coloured resham, foil, gota, dori and mirror embroidery all over and frills. Made of chanderi, the kurti and sharara were layered with a matching organza dupatta that came with scallop loops to add some detailing on the borders.

She accessorised her look with a pair of chandbaalis and a set of gold bangles along with a kundan finger ring from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Curio Cottage. Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Bhumi amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. 

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Bhumi set the Internet on fire. She excitedly captioned the pictures, “Oye Hoye (sic)” and punctuated it with a wink emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor's eponymous label that boasts of ethnic wear for women in vibrant colours, impeccable multi-coloured resham and mirror embroidery and brilliant silhouettes. Bhumi Pednekar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Pranita Shetty.

Topics
bhumi pednekar fashion style trends ethnic wear ethnic fashion
