Bhumi Pednekar shares her isolation makeup routine with fans

Saandh Ki Aankh actor Bhumi Pednekar had previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and the actor took to her Instagram feed to inform her legions of followers that she was finally feeling better and had tested negative. On Saturday the Bala actor too to her feed and shared a sunkissed image of herself lying against a surface as she gazed into the camera, and captioned the image, "Am negative but super positive about life. #NoCorona #HealthyAndWise #IsolationOver." In the image Bhumi wore a ribbed white top, sported subtle peachy make-up, eye liner and dark red tips on her hands. The Pad Man actor made the most of her time in quarantine and shared glimpses of her daily routine with her fans.

Bhumi had earlier also posted a daily make-up tutorial for her fans while in quarantine. The tutorial was captioned, "Peaches," and Justin Bieber's song by the same title could be heard playing in the background as Bhumi did her make-up, she began by moisturising her skin giving it a nice dewy base, followed by using concealer under her eyes, around her mouth and other problem areas, she then moved on to use an eyebrow pencil, then she used a rouge to brighten her cheeks. She followed this by patting her face with some powder, highlighter and finished her look with a bright pink lip colour. She shared the step by step tutorial to her feed, letting her fans glam up like herself.

Bhumi had announced the news of her being tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5, via a statement on her Instagram that read, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately." Requesting people to practice caution, she had added, "Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to. Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour. (sic)"

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Durgamati, and she will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the rom-com drama Badhaai Do, which is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and will release in September of this year. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht coming up.