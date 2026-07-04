Some brands simply never go out of style, and BIBA is one of them. Whether it's a last-minute festive invitation, an office celebration, a family lunch or a wedding function, chances are there's a BIBA kurta set sitting somewhere in your wardrobe. The brand has spent decades perfecting ethnic wear that feels elegant, comfortable and effortlessly wearable.

BIBA's kurta sets are getting a price drop and it's the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

What makes BIBA stand out is its ability to blend timeless Indian craftsmanship with silhouettes that work for modern lifestyles. Think breathable cotton fabrics, flattering Anarkalis, easy straight-cut suits and vibrant prints that never feel overdone. The best part? Several of the brand's bestselling styles are now seeing price drops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making it a great opportunity to invest in pieces you'll wear for years.

BIBA picks on price drop

If your wardrobe revolves around versatile ethnic wear that can transition seamlessly from office meetings to festive dinners, this cotton straight kurta set deserves a spot in your collection. The straight silhouette creates a clean and flattering look while the matching palazzo adds movement and comfort. Crafted from breathable cotton, it's ideal for India's warm weather and feels comfortable even after hours of wear. The coordinated design means you barely have to think about styling, simply add a pair of juttis, silver earrings and a structured handbag, and you're ready to step out looking effortlessly polished.

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Purple instantly adds richness to any ethnic wardrobe, and this straight suit set uses the colour beautifully. The cotton construction keeps the outfit lightweight and breathable, while the straight silhouette ensures a timeless appeal that never goes out of fashion. Whether you're attending a family gathering, heading to work or dressing up for a festive lunch, this outfit strikes the perfect balance between understated elegance and everyday practicality. It's one of those versatile pieces you'll find yourself reaching for repeatedly throughout the year.

Simple doesn't have to mean boring, and this kurta set proves exactly that. Designed with BIBA's signature attention to fit and finish, the coordinated outfit offers a polished appearance without looking overly dressy. The silhouette is flattering on a variety of body types, while the matching bottoms make getting dressed incredibly easy. This is the type of ethnic outfit that works equally well for casual office days, festive shopping trips, family dinners and weekend outings. Comfortable, elegant and endlessly wearable, it easily becomes a wardrobe staple.

Every wardrobe needs a reliable kurta that pairs beautifully with multiple bottoms, and this straight-fit viscose option does exactly that. The fabric drapes gracefully over the body, creating a soft and sophisticated silhouette without feeling restrictive. Unlike heavier festive kurtas, this piece works beautifully for everyday wear while still looking refined enough for semi-formal occasions. Style it with cigarette pants, palazzos, denim or even straight trousers depending on the occasion, making it one of the most versatile pieces you can own.

Few ethnic silhouettes are as universally flattering as the classic Anarkali, and BIBA executes it beautifully here. The flowing flare creates graceful movement while the churidar balances the volume, resulting in an elegant and feminine silhouette. Crafted from breathable cotton, the outfit feels comfortable enough for extended wear without compromising on style. It's perfect for festive celebrations, pujas, wedding functions or family gatherings where you want to look dressed up while remaining comfortable throughout the day.

Printed Anarkalis never really go out of fashion, and this cotton set is proof of why. The delicate prints add visual interest while maintaining a sophisticated appearance that doesn't feel overwhelming. The breathable cotton fabric ensures maximum comfort even during warmer months, while the flowing Anarkali silhouette creates beautiful movement with every step. Whether you're attending a daytime celebration, festive brunch or traditional family event, this outfit delivers timeless elegance with very little effort. Pair it with oxidised jewellery, embroidered juttis and a classic potli bag for an effortlessly beautiful ethnic look.

Styling tips:

Swap your footwear depending on the occasion. Juttis and kolhapuris keep the look traditional, while block heels instantly make the outfit more festive.

Add a structured handbag or a potli bag to elevate even the simplest cotton kurta set.

Layer with oxidised silver jewellery for daytime looks or pearl and kundan pieces for festive occasions.

Experiment with your dupatta drape. Wearing it over one shoulder, belting it at the waist, or styling it as a stole can completely transform the outfit.

A sleek bun, soft curls, or a braid paired with fresh flowers can instantly enhance your ethnic look.

Mix and match your kurtas with jeans, cigarette pants, palazzos, or skirts to create multiple outfits from a single purchase.

Finish the look with a small bindi and neutral makeup for timeless elegance, or opt for bold lips and statement earrings for weddings and celebrations.

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BIBA kurta sets: FAQs Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy BIBA kurta sets? Yes. Prime Day often brings significant discounts on bestselling BIBA styles, making it one of the best times to invest in quality ethnic wear at lower prices.

How can I make one BIBA kurta set look different every time I wear it? Change your accessories, footwear, hairstyle, and handbag. Swapping jewellery, styling the dupatta differently, or pairing the kurta with different bottoms can create completely new looks.

Are BIBA Anarkali suits suitable for festive occasions? Absolutely. BIBA's Anarkali kurta sets are ideal for weddings, festivals, family functions, and traditional celebrations thanks to their elegant silhouettes and timeless appeal.

Which BIBA kurta style is best for everyday wear? Straight-cut cotton kurta sets are perfect for daily wear as they're breathable, comfortable, and versatile enough for work, shopping, or casual outings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.