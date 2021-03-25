Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Bindis and Bikinis: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares never seen throwback picture
fashion

Bindis and Bikinis: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares never seen throwback picture

Taking to the caption, Priyanka Chopra shared that she has never been shy, and wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her (laughing with teary eyes emoticon) and added #TBT and #BindisAndBikinis."
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas relived her 'bikini and bindis' moment and treated fans to a stunning never seen before 'Throwback Thursday' picture. The 'Baywatch' star took to Instagram and shared a major throwback picture from her younger days.

In the picture, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star looks fierce as she strikes a pose for the lens. Donning a bikini top and loosely fitted pants, the actor exuded elegance with style as she left her black luscious locks open in the air and flaunted her perfectly toned figure. Sporting a tiny white bindi on her forehead and a dark lip shade, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture, the actor is seen striking a pose just like a model in her home.

Taking to the caption, Chopra shared that she has never been shy, and wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her (laughing with teary eyes emoticon) and added #TBT and #BindisAndBikinis."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gul Panag shares photo from first pageant flaunting thick Kajol-inspired unibrow

Jacqueline Fernandez paints the town red in bright summer dress and black heels

Shilpa Shetty 'gets her groove on' in 31k emerald green shirt-skirt combo

Nora Fatehi pairs 1.5 lakh bag with modern chic blazer and pants, see pics

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 4 lakh followers liked the post within 36 minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, scores of fans flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emoticons as they adored the picture.

Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting for 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP