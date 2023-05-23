Blackpink's Jennie debuts at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in custom Chanel dress for premiere of The Idol. Watch

The member of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink, Jennie Kim, known as Jennie, debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The singer and rapper attended the prestigious festival to attend the premiere of the television series The Idol. Jennie will make her acting debut with the HBO drama. She walked the red carpet with producer Ashley Levinson, director Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Sophie Mudd, Moses Sumney, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and producer Reza Fahim. Jennie chose a monochrome look for her first Cannes moment. Scroll through to see what she wore for the event.

Blackpink's Jennie debuts at Cannes 2023

'Human Chanel' Blackpink's Jennie debuts at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in custom Chanel dress. (AFP)

Blackpink's Jennie is the second member of the K-Pop girl group to debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Rosé had attended the red carpet event last week, dressed in a chic black YSL gown. Meanwhile, Jennie slipped into a gorgeous Spring 2020 Haute Couture custom Chanel gown for the occasion. Referred affectionately as 'Human Chanel' by her fans 'Blinks', the classic French luxury fashion house ensemble was a perfect choice. She embraced the old Hollywood style with the look. Check out the snippets from the red carpet below.

Blackpink's Jennie debuts at Cannes 2023 in a custom Chanel gown. (AP, AFP)

Jennie wore a white lace dress, originally modelled on the runway by Kaia Gerber. The knee-length dress features a skirt and bodice of white lace with a tulle underlay, allowing for an adorable, vintage silhouette. The corseted torso provided a structure to the gown and highlighted her svelte frame. Jennie opted to wear the black tulle sleeves off her shoulders to lend a classic old Hollywood touch.

Jennie accessorised the monochrome gown with a black bow in her hair, peep-toe heels with bow adornments, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose pulled-back open locks, ruby pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, rouged cheeks, dewy glass skin, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes.

Meanwhile, The Idol is set to premiere June 4 on HBO.