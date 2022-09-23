BLACKPINK's 'queen' Lisa shows how to style corset with tank top and mini skirt for new sizzling pics: See here

The K-Pop female group BLACKPINK are rejoicing after their second studio album - Born Pink - was released. The four-member group featuring Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé arrived on the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote their album featuring songs like Pink Venom, Yeah Yeah Yeah, Hard to Love, The Happiest Girl, and more. They also performed their new song Shut Down from the Born Pink album at the late-night talk show. After the appearance, Lisa delighted BLINKs (BLACKPINK'S fans) by dropping sultry pictures of herself dressed in a jaw-dropping outfit - a corset, cropped tank top and mini skirt. Keep scrolling to check out her latest post.

Lisa drops sizzling photos of her glam outfit for Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Thursday, Lisa took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a stunning ensemble perfect for enjoying late-night shenanigans with your friends. The rapper captioned her post, "Thank you for having us Jimmy Kimmel Live! and it was so nice to perform in front of blinks too! I had such a wonderful time there." She wore a corset over a cropped tank top, paired with a printed mini skirt, and showed us how to style the unique combination. Check out the photos below. (Also Read: BLACKPINK wins the night at MTV Video Music Awards in glam looks, debuts with Pink Venom performance: Pics, videos)

Lisa's sleeveless corset top comes in a black hue and features a square neckline, zipper closures on the front, asymmetrical cropped hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. The rapper wore it over a cropped white tank top with a round neckline. Lastly, a red and black snake-print micro mini skirt completed Lisa's outfit.

Lisa accessorised the glamorous fit with standout jewellery pieces, including a waist embellishment on the skirt, a choker necklace and a layered beaded chain, patterned hoop earrings, and shimmering jewelled nails.

In the end, Lisa chose black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base, shimmering sequins on the face, and sharp contouring for the glam picks. Open tresses with straight bangs gave the finishing touch to Lisa's quirky look.

Meanwhile, Lisa's post garnered several comments and likes from BLINKs. Many fans wrote "Queen Lisa." Another commented, "Style icon tbh." A few others dropped fire and heart emojis.