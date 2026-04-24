BLACKPINK Jennie wears stunning gold-diamond drop earrings from Ambani jewellery label to TIME100 Gala

BLACKPINK star Jennie Kim was the only K-pop star to walk the red carpet at the 2026 TIME100 Gala that took place on the evening of April 23 at the Frederick P Rose Hall at Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts in New York City.

South Korean singer Jennie Kim attends the 2026 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, on April 23, 2026. (AFP)

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The singer looked dazzling, dressed in black for the occasion with a distinct Indian connection. Her most eye-catching accessory, the gold and diamond drop earrings, is created by Swadesh, a label owned by Reliance Retail and launched by the Reliance Foundation chairperson, Nita Ambani.

All about Jennie’s Swadeshi earrings

The label took to Instagram on April 24 to share a carousel with a picture of Jennie wearing the statement jewellery, a blueprint of the earring, and a short video clip of its making.

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{{^usCountry}} They described the earrings in the caption, writing, “The elegant gold drop earrings featured an elongated, tapered silhouette, entirely pave-set with radiant diamonds using the traditional dank polki technique. The meticulous arrangement and intricate hand-setting reflected the precision and legacy of this historic craft—where each stone is placed with care, resulting in a piece that feels both timeless and quietly luminous.” Decoding Jennie’s 2026 TIME100 Gala look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They described the earrings in the caption, writing, “The elegant gold drop earrings featured an elongated, tapered silhouette, entirely pave-set with radiant diamonds using the traditional dank polki technique. The meticulous arrangement and intricate hand-setting reflected the precision and legacy of this historic craft—where each stone is placed with care, resulting in a piece that feels both timeless and quietly luminous.” Decoding Jennie’s 2026 TIME100 Gala look {{/usCountry}}

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Jennie was a showstopper on the red carpet of the TIMES100 annual gala in an all-black ensemble that wonderfully balanced the bold and elegant aesthetics. The dress was from the French luxury brand Schiaparelli and featured a corset-style top with a bold cutout neckline. It emphasised the structural curves and gave a sculptured feel, but ended above the waist.

Along the hipline, a see-through fabric layer highlighted her slender waist and seamlessly connected it to the black, velvety skirt. A thin back belt with a gold buckle wonderfully accentuated the ensemble.

Jennie paired the dress with shiny black heels and minimal makeup. She tied her hair back for the evening, further enhancing the sophisticated look.

Why was Jennie at the 2026 TIME100 Gala

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The TIME100 Gala is a large annual event hosted by TIME magazine to honour its list of the world's 100 most influential people. Jennie has been riding high in her success at present, with her first solo album, RUBY, released in 2025, being selected as one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Albums of Last Year.

She also ranked first in Forbes Korea’s 2025 Korea Idol of the Year, and recently collaborated with the band Tame Impala on the single Dracula (JENNIE Remix). It went up the Billboard Hot 100 chart and made Jeannie the first K-pop female solo artist to top the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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