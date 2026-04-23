Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch to TIME100 honorary chef Vikas Khanna in New York. Watch

A heartwarming moment between Nita Ambani and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at the TIME100 Summit in New York has captured attention online. The interaction came shortly after Khanna was named among the TIME100 Most Influential People of 2026. Chef Vikas Khanna has been named by TIME Magazine in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

During the exchange, Ambani presented him with a peacock-shaped brooch from her initiative Swadesh, symbolising India’s national bird and its rich artistic legacy. Khanna was also seen touching Ambani’s feet as she felicitated him and personally pinned the intricately designed brooch onto his outfit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Khanna reflected on the significance of the moment. “As I walk to the TIME100 ceremony tomorrow, I carry generations of artisans and kitchen stories within me,” he wrote.

“I feel deeply honored to wear India’s National Bird, the Peacock, through this beautiful brooch by @swadesh_online, gifted by Nita Ambani... It celebrates handmade crafts, timeless traditions, and the stories of our villages, turning them into sustainable livelihoods and modern expressions of luxury,” he added, praising the Swadesh initiative for empowering Indian artisans.

“For me, it is not just about preserving the past, it is about carrying it forward with pride,” he said.