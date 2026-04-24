Nita Ambani at TIME100 Gala ditches gowns, represents India in a saree and stunning pearl-diamond jewels | PICS

Upholding the traditions, at the TIME100 red carpet, Nita Ambani chose a beautiful handwoven saree crafted by Indian artisans rather than a designer gown from a foreign brand. She paired it well with statement jewellery from her own personal collection. The pictures were shared by Swadesh on Instagram on April 24.

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Nita Ambani was among the star-studded guests who attended the TIME100 gala in New York. On the special occasion, the Reliance Foundation chairperson and the TIME CEO Jessica Sibley unveiled TIME100 NEXT India, marking the first-ever international iteration of the TIME100 Next platform.

The handloom saree features intricate floral designs done in aqua blue, pink and golden shades on a black base. The broad golden brocade borders the silk fabric, and the heavy work on the pallu enhances the beauty of the six yards, which she draped elegantly in the traditional style: with the pallu falling off the shoulder and the pleats neatly arranged on the front.

Nita Ambani chose an equally unique blouse to pair with the elegant handcrafted saree. It features intricate, colourful thread embroidery on black fabric, enhanced by a wide boat neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped length.

The jewels For the jewellery, Nita Ambani chose statement pieces from her own collection, including a multi-strand pearl necklace with Kundan work in the centre, dangling pearl earrings set with precious diamonds, diamond-encrusted bracelets, and a statement ring for the finishing touch.

As for the glam, she chose darkened brows, a black bindi, subtle smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, a thick coat of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. Lastly, side-parted, wavy, loose tresses rounded off the traditional look.