BLACKPINK's Lisa in printed bikinis and crochet mini dress embraces summer holiday fashion. All pics inside

BLACKPINK member Lisa is enjoying the summer sun, clear blue skies and crystal clear ocean during her extended holiday. She is seemingly visiting Europe, and many on the internet believe she is on a trip with her rumoured boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault and his family members. Today, the rapper shared pictures of herself embracing summer holiday fashion aesthetics in a steal-worthy crochet mini dress and printed bikinis. Check out her latest post below.

BLACKPINK'S Lisa's summer holiday pics

BLACKPINK member Lisa shares pictures in printed bikinis and crochet mini dress from her holiday. (Instagram)

On Friday, BLACKPINK's Lisa posted new pictures from her European summer holiday with a white heart as the caption. The post showed her basking in the balmy summer day and posing for the camera dressed in a cream-coloured crochet mini dress. She wore it over a quirky black and white printed bikini set, which she later showed off in adorable mirror selfies. She also posted pictures of herself dressed in a monochrome bikini set and taking a dip in the swimming pool. Scroll through to see all photos.

Lisa's summer holiday fashion decoded

BLACKPINK's Lisa wears a crochet mini dress over a printed bikini set. (Instagram)

The sleeveless cream-coloured crocheted dress features eyelets, a see-through knit design, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a mini hem length. Lisa wore it as a cover-up over a bikini set featuring quirky patterns in a black and red hue, noodle straps, a gathered design, and a sweetheart neckline. Matching bikini bottoms with similar prints, a mid-rise waistline, and high-leg cut-outs completed the look.

Lisa accessorised the ensemble with a sleek necklace, dainty earrings, tinted retro-style sunnies, a jute shoulder bag from Celine, and a luxury watch. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open locks, rouged glowing skin, feathered brows, and glossy nude pink-tinted lips for the glam picks.

BLACKPINK's Lisa chills in the swimming pool dressed in a bikini. (Instagram)

The last holiday look featured Lisa in a black bikini decked in a white polka dot pattern. She wore a bikini top with noodle straps, a short hem length, a fitted silhouette, and a plunging neckline. Lastly, matching bikini bottoms with high-leg cut-outs rounded it off.