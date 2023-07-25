BLACKPINK's Lisa shows how to do summer dressing right with gorgeous OOTD pics from Paris. Check out inside

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been sharing glimpses of her time in Paris by posting several pictures on Instagram. Today, the rapper of the K-Pop girl group dropped some of her OOTD (outfits of the day) from outings in Paris. Dressed in pretty summer dresses and stylish accessories, Lisa showed fans how to do summer fashion right. Scroll through to steal some styling tips from her posts. BLACKPINK's Lisa shows how to do summer dressing right in Paris. (Instagram)

BLACKPINK Lisa in a printed summer dress

The first two pictures show Lisa enjoying a stroll and a pretty sunset in Paris dressed in a black summer dress. It features half-length puffed sleeves, a wide plunging neckline, a form-fitting silhouette till the torso, a billowy skirt, a thigh-high slit, and a white polka dot pattern.

Lisa teamed the midi dress with a white denim jacket featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, front button closures, and patch pockets. She accessorised the summer-ready fit with a chain black leather shoulder bag, a white clutch clip, a rose gold chain link choker, matching earrings, rings, and beige loafers. Minimal makeup and a half-tied hairdo rounded it all off.

Lisa shows two different ways to style summer looks

BLACKPINK member Lisa posts pictures of her OOTD from Paris. (Instagram)

The first picture shows Lisa in a sleeveless black mini dress featuring a round neckline, a form-fitting silhouette, and a midi hem length. She layered the outfit with a black pinstriped collared shirt featuring an open front, long sleeves, and an oversized fit. Nerdy glasses and shoulder bag from Celine, a dainty gold and diamond ring, matching earrings, a messy bun, chrome red nails, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

The second picture shows Lisa in a yellow-coloured mini summer dress featuring short sleeves, front button closures, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore it with a sleek gold chain, hoop earrings, a statement ring, a messy centre-parted sleek bun, fuchsia pink lip shade, feathered brows, and glowing skin.