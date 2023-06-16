Bollywood style: 6 hottest sunglasses trends set by your favourite celebrities for summer 2023

In this age of fashion and influence, it's hard to resist the allure of celebrity style and the latest trends they set. From head-turning outfits to stunning eyewear, our favourite stars never fail to inspire us. And if there's one fashion item that celebrities adore, it's polarized sunglasses. Not only do they protect our eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also add a touch of glamour to any ensemble. Get ready to explore the top sunglasses worn by celebrities in 2023.

Get ready to make a fashion statement and protect your eyes in the most fashionable way possible.(Instagram )

From bold and oversized frames to sleek and minimalist designs, these sunglasses are guaranteed to make you feel like a star in your own right. So, join us on this stylish journey as we unveil the most coveted sunglasses trends of the year, inspired by our favourite celebrities. It's time to step out in confidence and turn heads with your effortlessly chic look. (Also read: Floral, flirty, and fabulous: Bollywood's hottest summer dresses you need in your closet )

Oversized rectangle sunglasses

When it comes to making a fashion statement, oversized rectangle sunglasses are the go-to choice for those seeking a blend of bold elegance and retro glamour. Mouni effortlessly rocks oversized rectangle sunglasses, elevating her style game to new heights. Inspired by vintage aesthetics and embraced by fashion-forward celebrities, these sunglasses are all the rage in 2023. With their larger-than-life frames and sleek rectangular shape, they effortlessly exude confidence and sophistication. Channel your inner fashionista and make a statement with these trendy shades just like Mouni Roy.

Mask sunglasses

When it comes to setting trends and exuding effortless glamour, Sonakshi Sinha is a name that shines bright. The actress has once again captured our attention with her love for mask sunglasses. These sunglasses, are the ultimate solution to mask those late-night eyes and embrace a mysterious allure. Designed to provide both functionality and fashion, mask sunglasses offer a sleek and innovative design that combines the practicality of a mask with the trendiness of sunglasses. With their unique frame and lens combination, these sunglasses not only shield your eyes from the sun but also provide a subtle cover for those days when you need a little extra privacy.

Pilot-frame sunglasses

Kareena Kapoor has effortlessly embraced the trend of pilot-frame sunglasses, showcasing their versatility and adding a touch of sophistication to her looks. Timeless, iconic, and effortlessly cool, pilot-frame sunglasses continue to dominate the fashion scene with their classic aviator style. Inspired by the aviator goggles worn by pilots in the early 20th century, these sunglasses have become a staple in the world of eyewear. It's time to embrace the allure of these iconic sunglasses and showcase your own unmatched elegance, just like Kareena Kapoor.

Mirrored aviator sunglasses

Malaika Arora has once again captured our attention with her fashion choices. This time, it's her love for mirrored aviator sunglasses that has sparked a new trend in the world of eyewear. These sunglasses not only provide a chic and glamorous look but also offer practicality with their ability to shield the eyes from the summer sun. Combining the timeless aviator silhouette with sleek mirrored lenses, these sunglasses offer a perfect blend of style and functionality. From bold and vibrant hues to more subtle and classic tones, you can choose a pair that matches your unique preferences.

Round sunglasses

Round sunglasses, inspired by the ever-stylish Sara Ali Khan, bring a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern flair. These iconic shades effortlessly exude sophistication and add a touch of intrigue to any outfit. With their circular frames and versatile appeal, round sunglasses complement various face shapes and serve as a must-have accessory for trendsetters. Whether you opt for classic black frames or opt for bold colored lenses, these sunglasses elevate your style while offering practical protection from UV rays.

White rim retro square sunglasses

Anushka Sharma loves wearing white-rim retro square sunglasses, bringing together the vintage charm and modern style. These sunglasses effortlessly elevate your look with their bold square frames and sleek white rims, adding a touch of uniqueness to any outfit. Embrace this fashion-forward accessory, which not only exudes style but also provides essential protection for your eyes. Step out with confidence and channel Anushka Sharma's chic vibe with white-rim retro square sunglasses.

