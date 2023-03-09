Floral, flirty, and fabulous: Bollywood's hottest summer dresses you need in your closet

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to revamp your wardrobe with some chic and trendy dresses. If you're looking for some fashion inspiration, why not take a cue from the Bollywood celebrities who are always at the forefront of fashion? With their effortless style and impeccable taste, these stars have given us some major fashion goals over the years. Whether you're going for a casual daytime look or a glamorous evening ensemble, these dresses are sure to turn heads and make you the centre of attention. So, let's dive in and discover the hottest Bollywood-inspired summer dresses you must have in your wardrobe. (Also read: Jumpsuit Fashion: 5 Bollywood-inspired jumpsuits you must have in your wardrobe )

1. Kriti Sanon’s floral dress

Kriti Sanon’s floral summer dress is the perfect fashion inspo for the weekend(Instagram/@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is known for her effortless and chic style. Her floral summer dress featuring a deep v-neckline, flutter sleeves, bow detailing on the back and vibrant floral print is perfect for a summer date. Kriti paired the dress with strappy nude sandals and minimal jewellery, letting the dress be the focal point of her outfit. So, take a cue from Kriti and add a floral midi dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you'll be sure to turn heads wherever you go.

2. Huma Qureshi's green maxi dress

Huma Qureshi slays a green full length summer dress in style.(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

Huma dropped major cues of casual fashion for her fans to follow as she decked up in a green and white long dress. Huma's summer dress featured an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and corset details. The dramatic sleeves featured a quarter length. The ankle-length dress cascaded to a flowy skirt below the waist. The vibrant green colour is perfect for summer, and the lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day long. This dress is perfect for any formal or semi-formal occasion, and its timeless design makes it a wardrobe staple.

3. Nushrratt Bharuccha's short flared dress

Take a cue from Nushrratt and add a short flared dress to your wardrobe this summer. (Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's dress features a plunging neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and soft pleats. The pastel-coloured floral print gives the dress a fun and playful look, perfect for a summer day out. Nushrratt paired the dress with nude heels and minimal jewelryjewellery, which added to the overall casual vibe of her outfit. This dress is perfect for any casual occasion, and its breezy design makes it comfortable to wear in the heat. So, take a cue from Nushrratt and add a short flared dress to your wardrobe this summer.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's thigh-high slit dress

Janhvi Kapoor chills in a pretty thigh-high floral printed dress.(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute vision of beauty in a vibrant floral-printed dress, which perfectly encapsulated the essence of summer fashion. The dress featured a daring plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that added a hint of sensuality to the outfit. The breezy and lightweight fabric of the dress made it a perfect pick for a summer day, while the bold and eye-catching print ensured that Janhvi truly stole the show. Overall, Janhvi's look served as the perfect summer fashion inspiration, and anyone looking to make a statement this season should definitely take a cue from her chic and trendy style.

5. Vidya Balan's green floral wrap dress

With its perfect blend of bohemian style and sultry allure, Vidya's outfit is the perfect summer fashion inspo. (Instagram/@who_wore_what_when)

Vidya Balan exuded strong bohemian vibes as she donned a stunning floral ensemble. The dark green draped dress was adorned with rustic orange flowers, which added a touch of earthiness to the outfit. The collared dress featured a V-neckline, balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs, and a relaxed fit that beautifully hugged Vidya's curves, while the cinched-in detail on the waist accentuated her frame. However, it was the daring thigh-high slit that truly elevated the outfit and added a hint of sexiness to the overall look. With its perfect blend of bohemian style and sultry allure, her outfit is the perfect summer fashion inspo.

6. Mouni Roy's colourful floral dress

Take a cue from Mouni and add a colourful floral dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you'll be sure to radiate beauty and charm wherever you go.(Instagram/@imouniroy)

Mouni's stunning dress features a figure hugging silhouette, with a deep sweetheart neckline and noodle sleeves. The vibrant and bold floral print on the dress is perfect for summer, and the lightweight fabric makes it comfortable to wear all day long. Mouni styled her tresses in beachy waves, which added to the overall laid-back vibe of her outfit. This dress is perfect for a casual day out or a beach vacation, and its bright and playful design is sure to uplift your mood. So, take a cue from Mouni and add a colourful floral dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you'll be sure to radiate beauty and charm wherever you go.

7. Ananya Panday's easy-breezy sleeveless dress

Ananya Panday's stunning look in an easy-breezy summer dress will surely leave your jaws drop.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday often opts for comfortable yet stylish outfits that reflect her youthful personality. Her dress features a relaxed silhouette, with a high neckline and a flowy skirt that falls just above the knee. The light blue colour of the dress is perfect for summer, and the sleeveless design makes it comfortable to wear on a hot day. This dress is perfect for a day out with friends or running errands, and its effortless and chic design is sure to make you feel comfortable yet stylish. So, take a cue from Ananya and add an easy-breezy sleeveless dress to your wardrobe this summer, and you'll be ready for any casual occasion.

