Bollywood’s knotty affair 

Knotted crop tops have always been a part of Bollywood’s style lexicon. Flattering, sexy and exuding a come-hither vibe, the bralettes with cutesy knots on the bust show no signs of fading out seen on the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F of late.

Alaya F opts for a printed knotted twin-set (Photo: Instagram/AlayaF)

Jacqueline Fernandez in a white knotted crop top (Photo: Instagram/JacquelineF143)

Designer Pria Kataaria Puri asserts that the knotted tops are a key Bollywood insignia- a trend that started with Dimple Kapadia-starrer Bobby. “I personally love it as it’s very old Bombay and an all time classic. To make it more modern one can team it with a pair of boot leg jeans or shorts and layer it with a long kimono style jacket. Alternatively, one could style it with skinny jeans and a cardigan. The idea is to keep it classy so adding an extra separate will work well. The knotted blouse with sleeves works well with multiple options - from a pair of high-waist pants, a mini to a pair of shorts,” says Pria. Stylist Eshaa Amin hails it as an effortless trend, which works well with both high-waist jeans or a mini skirt or even a matching twinset. “It makes you feel younger and sexier. Most body types can carry it off. Knotted crop tops can work in different scenarios- from a high fashion look to a resort outing to an elegant evening look. Pick options with voluminous sleeves and play with contrasting collars,” says Eshaa.

Shanaya Kapoor in a tone on tone look (Photo: Instagram/ShanayaKapoor02)

“For Bollywood, knotted tops have always been major and they’ll stay relevant forever. It’s a very flattering and sexy trend and now I see it coming back in a reverse layering format like being worn on top of a crisp white shirt,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

The itsy-bitsy bralette knotted in the front enhances the bust making it a hit among stars’ stylists. Stylist Akshay Tyagi observes that a knotted top with a matching skirt is a great option. “It’s fuss-free, bohemian and looks great with a pair of denim or printed palazzo pants,” he says.

