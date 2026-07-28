Bothered by an itchy and sweaty scalp? These 6 menthol shampoos might help

Monsoon does bring relief from scorching heat but also comes with an itchy and sweaty scalp. And if you too are facing the same issue, then menthol shampoos might be a great help. Derived from mint oils, menthol is known for its cooling sensation that instantly soothes the scalp and provides a clean, invigorating feel. Whether you're dealing with oily roots, scalp irritation, or simply want a refreshing wash after a long day, a menthol shampoo can be a valuable addition to your hair care routine.

Menthol shampoos for cleaner, itch-free scalp (Freepik)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Unlike regular shampoos, menthol-infused formulas create a cooling effect on your scalp that helps reduce discomfort caused by heat, sweat, and product buildup. Many menthol shampoos are also enriched with nourishing ingredients such as tea tree oil, peppermint, or botanical extracts that support scalp hygiene and promote healthier-looking hair.

6 menthol shampoos that are worth trying

Stay fresh while tackling dandruff with Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Cool Menthol. Formulated with Zinc Pyrithione, cleansing agents, and menthol, it helps fight dandruff, soothes the scalp, and leaves a long-lasting cooling sensation. It also removes excess oil and impurities without drying your hair. Amazon customers frequently praise its refreshing feel, noticeable reduction in dandruff, and ability to keep the scalp clean for longer. Many also appreciate its pleasant fragrance and suitability for regular use.

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Pilgrim Australian Tea Tree & Salicylic Acid Anti-Dandruff Shampoo combines Australian tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and menthol to deeply cleanse the scalp while helping reduce flakes and itchiness. Tea tree oil helps purify the scalp, while salicylic acid gently removes dead skin build-up. Amazon reviewers often mention that the shampoo leaves the scalp feeling refreshed and cleaner after every wash. Many users also appreciate its lightweight formula and pleasant cooling effect.

Enjoy dandruff protection and hair conditioning in one step with Head & Shoulders Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner Cool Menthol. Enriched with Zinc Pyrithione, conditioning ingredients, and menthol, it helps control dandruff while leaving hair soft, smooth, and manageable. The cooling formula refreshes the scalp after every wash. Amazon customers commonly appreciate its ability to reduce flakes without making hair feel dry. Many also like its creamy texture and refreshing fragrance for everyday use.

Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner offers convenient cleansing and conditioning in one bottle. Made with menthol, moisturising ingredients, and gentle cleansing agents, it removes dirt and excess oil while keeping hair soft and fresh. The cooling sensation makes it ideal after workouts or on hot days. Amazon reviewers often highlight its pleasant fragrance, easy lather, and ability to leave hair feeling clean without weighing it down.

Mancode Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is designed to cleanse the scalp while helping reduce dandruff and itchiness. It contains tea tree oil, menthol, and nourishing botanical extracts that help refresh the scalp and remove excess oil. The cooling formula provides an invigorating wash, making it suitable for regular grooming. Amazon customers often mention that it leaves their scalp feeling cleaner and fresher after use. Several reviewers also appreciate its masculine fragrance and rich lather.

Clear Men Cooling Itch Control Shampoo helps fight dandruff while delivering instant scalp freshness. Formulated with menthol, anti-dandruff ingredients, and taurine, it helps relieve scalp itchiness and keeps the scalp feeling cool. The formula effectively removes dirt, oil, and flakes for a cleaner scalp. Amazon reviewers frequently praise its strong cooling sensation and noticeable dandruff control. Many users also mention that it leaves their hair feeling fresh, clean, and manageable throughout the day.

Benefits of Menthol Shampoos

Provides a cooling sensation: Menthol delivers an instant refreshing effect that leaves the scalp feeling cool and revitalised.

Helps soothe itchy scalp: Its calming properties may reduce mild scalp irritation and itchiness.

Controls excess oil: Menthol shampoos help remove excess sebum, making them ideal for oily scalps.

Deep cleanses the scalp: They effectively eliminate dirt, sweat, and product residue, leaving the scalp fresh.

Promotes a healthier scalp environment: A clean scalp can support stronger, healthier-looking hair over time.

Reduces post-workout discomfort: The cooling effect is especially refreshing after exercise or during hot, humid weather.

May minimise dandruff symptoms: Many menthol shampoos include anti-dandruff ingredients that help reduce flakes and scalp discomfort.

Leaves hair feeling fresh: The minty fragrance provides a long-lasting feeling of cleanliness and freshness.

While menthol shampoos are suitable for most hair types, people with very sensitive or excessively dry scalps should choose a gentle formula and avoid overuse.

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FAQ for menthol shampoos Is menthol shampoo good for dandruff? Many menthol shampoos are formulated with anti-dandruff ingredients such as Zinc Pyrithione, Piroctone Olamine, or salicylic acid, making them effective at reducing flakes while cooling the scalp.

Can I use a menthol shampoo every day? Most menthol shampoos are suitable for regular use. However, if your scalp is dry or sensitive, check the product instructions or use it as recommended.

Will menthol shampoo make my hair dry? Not necessarily. Many modern formulas include conditioning ingredients that help maintain moisture while cleansing the scalp.

Can both men and women use menthol shampoos? Yes. Unless specifically formulated for a particular hair concern, menthol shampoos can be used by both men and women.

How often should I use an anti-dandruff menthol shampoo? For active dandruff, many people use it two to three times a week or as directed on the product label. Once dandruff improves, maintenance use may help keep flakes under control.

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