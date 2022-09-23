Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor visits theatre with Ayan Mukerji in classy casuals

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Brahmastra. The first part of an announced trilogy, Brahmastra narrates the tale of Shiva – played by Ranbir Kapor. Alia Bhatt played the role of Isha, Ranbir's love interest in the film. Ranbir and Alia have been promoting the film in full swing since the film got announced. It released in the theatres on September 9. After doing raging business at the box office, Brahmastra celebrated National Cinema Day on September 23. Ranbir Kapoor and the director of the film Ayan Mukerji visited a theatre in Thane and celebrated with the audience. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in leading roles. The film started trending since the first day of release for it's much talked-about cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika Padukone also appeared in a fleeting cameo in the film.

Coming back to Ranbir and Ayan's visit to a theatre in Thane – the actor-director duo, who are also close friends in real life, visited the theatre in comfy casuals. Ranbir, known for his sartorial sense of fashion, chose to go with an all-black combo as he made his fans swoon. The actor unleashed his boyish charm in a full-sleeved black sweatshirt with texts in white across his chest in graphic prints. He further teamed his sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers. Ayan, on the other hand, looked casual comfy in a white T-shirt, a checkered shirt and a pair of grey cargo trousers with multiple pockets. Ranbir and Ayan posed for the cameras together. Take a look at their pictures here:

Ranbir and Ayan posed for the cameras together. (HT Photos/ Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir further accessorised his look for the day in tinted shades, black shoes, as he waved at the paparazzi. The actor sported a trimmed bearded look and messy hairdo. Brahmastra announced a ticket price of ₹75 for September 23 across theatres, to celebrate National Cinema Day. The film is also special to Ranbir and Alia for multiple reasons. The couple fell in love on the sets of this film and got married in April, this year. They are expecting their first child together.

