Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's OOTD for Kareena Kapoor's birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are creating headlines on a daily basis, and for all the good reasons. The actors, who were recently seen together on-screen in their release in Brahmastra, delivered a massive hit at the box office. Brahmastra, released on September 9 at the theatres, is a fantasy thriller based on the life of Shiva – played by Ranbir Kapoor. Alia played the role of Isha, Ranbir's love interest in the film. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and the most-talked about cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Brahmastra is special to Alia and Ranbir for multiple reasons. The actor fell in love on the sets of the film and has since been together. They got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child together.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in black for Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday celebrations

Alia and Ranbir are spotted together in Mumbai, walking hand-in-hand to multiple places. They recently were spotted attending Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt's birthday bash in Mumbai. A day back, Ranbir's cousin and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday. Alia and Ranbir were clicked by paparazzi outside the birthday bash venue as they decked up in comfy casuals for the party. Alia chose to rock maternity fashion yet again in a monochrome long gown, while Ranbir complemented his lady in a navy-blue T-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Alia's gown featured a plunging neckline and geometric patterns in white shade. The ankle-length gown hugged her shape. She further teamed it with a long black shrug. Ranbir, on the other hand, accessorised his look for the day with a grey beanie. Take a look at their pictures here, as the couple walked together.

Alia and Ranbir clicked while coming for Kareena's birthday bash(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia wore her tresses into a clean bun and wore nude slippers, while Ranbir wore white shoes for the birthday bash. The party was a star-studded affair as multiple celebrities dropped in to wish Kareena. From Malaika Arora to Karan Johar, to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, lots of known faces from the Bollywood fraternity attended the birthday party.