BTS Jungkook drops black for Calvin Klein's double denim, sets BTS Army drooling as he flaunts killer abs in viral pics

BTS takeover of the fashion world has been the talk of the town all through 2023 with Valentino and Dior announcing Min Yoongi or Suga and Park Jimin as their brand ambassadors respectively while J-Hope or Jung Hoseok ruled the Louis Vuitton roost, RM was signed by Bottega Veneta and Taehyung or V with Celine and now, all is not well in the world of BTS Army and we don't blame them as Bangtan Boys' golden maknae and K-Pop sensation Jeon Jung-kook, known mononymously as Jungkook, confirmed his partnership with American fashion brand Calvin Klein that dropped a sultry cryptic teaser hinting at their new global brand ambassador. This comes after months of speculations after the brand's Global Head of Creative, Cédric Murac, followed Jungkook on Instagram at the onset of this year.

BTS Jungkook drops black for Calvin Klein's double denim, leaves BTS Army drooling as he flaunts killer abs in viral pictures(Photo by Twitter/JannPinkarn)

Though not the first K-pop star to be featured in a Calvin Klein campaign as BLACKPINK’s Jennie was recently featured in an ad for the brand earlier this month, the Internet, especially BTS Army, has been drooling non-stop ever since the smoking hot pictures and videos of the 25-year-old vocalist engaging in a few athletic endeavours dropped. The now viral pictures and videos feature Jungkook donning double denim that included a jean jacket, denim pants and the brand’s signature white briefs as he opted to go shirtless to flaunt his killer abs while posing in a black-and-white space.

Though the ad teaser did not fully reveal his face, his eyes, lip piercing, hair and smiley face finger tattoo gave him away in the video, which was captioned, “Same time tomorrow?”.

Later, the singer came LIVE on his Weverse channel and brushed aside the speculations by admitting, “Ah and the video must have come out, Calvin Klein. Yes, it became like that. I really... if you really look at my underwear I only have Calvin Klein. When doing things like brand ambassador or model, I have to work individually and think about the company and such but at the same time I want to do it with things that I actually use and pay money to have. I would show you I really only wear Calvin Klein but that's kind of.. you know…”

Flaunting the best sartorial visual aesthetic in the teaser, Jungkook later requested his fans watching the LIVE, “When the video releases, I might feel a bit embarrassed but all of you might like it I think. Please look forward to it a lot and please give it a lot of attention. There's something I decided recently, I don't really care much about fashion because I just wear a lot of black but I decided I'll wear the double denim for Calvin.”

