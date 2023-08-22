BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V nails oversized fashion in Hype Boy dance video with NewJeans; his airport fit steals the show

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, often gets titled the most handsome male artist in the world with one of the best sartorial senses as well. When we think of V's fashion choices - tailored suits, oxford shoes, layered outfits, blazers, and elegant patterns come to mind. However, Taehyung never shies away from experimenting with other popular trends. And today, his two stylish and absolutely steal-worthy looks are making waves online - V participating in a NewJeans dance challenge video in an oversized fit and another of the Rainy Days singer at the airport.

BTS member V does the Hype Boy challenge with NewJeans

BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V clicks picture with NewJeans; V poses at the airport. (Twitter)

A TikTok dance challenge for NewJeans' hit song Hype Boy featuring BTS member Kim Taehyung made it to X today. ARMY shared the video and could not keep calm after seeing V dance with the girl group while slaying each step from the choreography. They started trending "Hype 'V'oy" on social media. His oversized ensemble in the clip caught our attention. If you need inspiration to incorporate the style statement into your closet, his look should inspire you.

V donned a check-printed shirt in pink, blue and yellow tones featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and an oversized silhouette. He teamed the top with mauve-coloured jogger pants featuring a relaxed fitting, a straight-leg silhouette, and a below-the-ankle hem length. Lastly, layered chains with emerald pendants, bracelets, chunky white sneakers, and a messy blonde hairdo gave the finishing touch.

BTS' V clicked at the airport

The paparazzi clicked Taehyung at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. The singer left for Tokyo, Japan, dressed head-to-toe in a Celine look (the member of the biggest K-Pop supergroup is the global ambassador for the luxury label). His sleek attire, mixed with Gen-Z elements, stole the show. In case you need an effortless yet elegant look for your airport-ready closet, this is it.

Coming to the V's outfit, he wore a beige-coloured cardigan featuring knit details, full-length sleeves, front button closures, patch pockets, a plunging neckline, suede patches on the elbows, and drop shoulders. He styled it with light blue acid-washed denim jeans featuring a mid-rise waist, distressed details on the front, and a straight-leg fitting. An over-the-body black Celine bag, white sneakers, layered chains with emerald pendants, gold hoops, and messy blonde hair gave the finishing touch.

Which outfit do you like the best?