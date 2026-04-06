These budget-friendly running shoes for men balance comfort, support and performance

A good pair of running shoes can make all the difference, not just in how you perform, but in whether you actually stick to your routine. The wrong pair? You’ll feel it instantly; tight fits, no cushioning, and that constant discomfort that makes you want to cut your run short. The right pair, on the other hand, feels almost invisible. It supports your stride, absorbs impact, and keeps you comfortable whether you’re doing a quick jog or pushing through a longer session. Comfy running shoes for men: 8 picks from top brands (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The tricky part is finding that balance between comfort, performance, and price. But you don’t need to spend a fortune to get something that works. There are plenty of budget-friendly options that offer breathable materials, decent cushioning, and everyday durability.



Running shoes for men

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A solid everyday trainer that doesn’t overcomplicate things. The lightweight build makes it easy on your feet, while the breathable upper keeps things cool during longer sessions. The cushioned midsole absorbs impact well, which is especially helpful if you’re just getting into running or mixing workouts. It’s one of those pairs you can rely on daily. Best for: Beginners and gym-goers who want a versatile daily trainer

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If comfort is your top priority, this one delivers. The design feels soft underfoot while still giving enough structure for runs and walks. It’s lightweight, flexible, and easy to wear for long hours without discomfort. Plus, Skechers is known for cushioning, so you can expect a smooth, easy ride. Best for: Walking, light running, and all-day comfort

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A great entry-level running shoe that covers all the basics really well. It features an EVA cushioned midsole and a soft insole that help absorb shock during runs. The mesh upper keeps airflow going, while the durable outsole ensures grip on roads. It’s simple, reliable, and built for everyday use. Best for: Beginners, daily jogging, and budget-friendly training

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A no-nonsense running shoe that focuses on comfort and durability. The cushioning feels balanced,not too soft, not too firm—making it suitable for regular use. The design is simple and sporty, which means it works just as well for casual wear too. Best for: Everyday running and casual wear

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Lightweight and flexible, this pair is built for movement. It feels responsive underfoot, which helps during quicker runs or short sprints. The breathable construction keeps your feet comfortable, even during longer sessions. Best for: Light runs, training sessions, and active days

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A comfortable all-rounder that blends performance with everyday wearability. The cushioning is soft enough for running, while the overall fit makes it suitable for long hours. It’s the kind of shoe you can wear from workouts straight into your day. Best for: Everyday running and all-day wear

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A dependable option that focuses on comfort and stability. The cushioning supports your stride without feeling bulky, and the build quality makes it suitable for regular use. It’s understated, but gets the job done well. Best for: Daily running and long walks

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Running shoes for men: FAQs What type of running shoes are best for beginners? Look for shoes with good cushioning, breathable material, and a comfortable fit. Entry-level running shoes with balanced support work best. How long do running shoes typically last? Most running shoes last between 500–800 km. If cushioning wears out or you feel discomfort, it’s time to replace them. How do I choose the right running shoe size? Always leave a little room in the toe box and ensure the shoe feels snug but not tight. Comfort should be your top priority. Can I use running shoes for gym workouts? Yes, but for strength training, shoes with better stability (like cross-trainers) are more suitable than very soft running shoes.