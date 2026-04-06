These budget-friendly running shoes for men balance comfort, support and performance
Affordable running shoes for men that deliver comfort, cushioning, and everyday performance, for jogging, gym workouts, and all-day wear without overspending.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 9View Details
₹1,499
Skechers Men TERRENEX Charcoal Lace Up Casual SneakersView Details
₹3,299
ASICS Mens JOLT 5 Carbon/Huddle Yellow Running Shoes - 7 UK (1011C206.020)View Details
₹2,804
adidas Mens Drogo M FTWWHT/SILVMT Running Shoe - 8 UK (CL7633), WhiteView Details
Reebok Men's Sports Shoe | Velocity Runner |Running Shoe | Ideal for Running & GymView Details
₹1,549
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A good pair of running shoes can make all the difference, not just in how you perform, but in whether you actually stick to your routine. The wrong pair? You’ll feel it instantly; tight fits, no cushioning, and that constant discomfort that makes you want to cut your run short. The right pair, on the other hand, feels almost invisible. It supports your stride, absorbs impact, and keeps you comfortable whether you’re doing a quick jog or pushing through a longer session.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
The tricky part is finding that balance between comfort, performance, and price. But you don’t need to spend a fortune to get something that works. There are plenty of budget-friendly options that offer breathable materials, decent cushioning, and everyday durability.
Running shoes for men
A solid everyday trainer that doesn’t overcomplicate things. The lightweight build makes it easy on your feet, while the breathable upper keeps things cool during longer sessions. The cushioned midsole absorbs impact well, which is especially helpful if you’re just getting into running or mixing workouts. It’s one of those pairs you can rely on daily.
Best for: Beginners and gym-goers who want a versatile daily trainer
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If comfort is your top priority, this one delivers. The design feels soft underfoot while still giving enough structure for runs and walks. It’s lightweight, flexible, and easy to wear for long hours without discomfort. Plus, Skechers is known for cushioning, so you can expect a smooth, easy ride.
Best for: Walking, light running, and all-day comfort
A great entry-level running shoe that covers all the basics really well. It features an EVA cushioned midsole and a soft insole that help absorb shock during runs. The mesh upper keeps airflow going, while the durable outsole ensures grip on roads. It’s simple, reliable, and built for everyday use.
Best for: Beginners, daily jogging, and budget-friendly training
A no-nonsense running shoe that focuses on comfort and durability. The cushioning feels balanced,not too soft, not too firm—making it suitable for regular use. The design is simple and sporty, which means it works just as well for casual wear too.
Best for: Everyday running and casual wear
Lightweight and flexible, this pair is built for movement. It feels responsive underfoot, which helps during quicker runs or short sprints. The breathable construction keeps your feet comfortable, even during longer sessions.
Best for: Light runs, training sessions, and active days
A comfortable all-rounder that blends performance with everyday wearability. The cushioning is soft enough for running, while the overall fit makes it suitable for long hours. It’s the kind of shoe you can wear from workouts straight into your day.
Best for: Everyday running and all-day wear
A dependable option that focuses on comfort and stability. The cushioning supports your stride without feeling bulky, and the build quality makes it suitable for regular use. It’s understated, but gets the job done well.
Best for: Daily running and long walks
Sporty, lightweight, and easy to style—this pair is built for both performance and everyday wear. The design feels flexible, allowing natural movement, while still offering enough support for runs and workouts.
Best for: Casual running, gym workouts, and everyday use
Finding the right running shoes doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. Whether you’re training seriously or just trying to stay consistent, these options cover everything, from daily trainers to gym-friendly hybrids.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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