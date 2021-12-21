Check out Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's gorgeous pic in traditional white lehenga

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud earlier this month when she won the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. The 21-year-old model is the third Indian woman to bring home the crown after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen, who won in 2000 and 1994. After winning the hearts of her fans all over the world, she is now delighting netizens with a stunning picture dressed in a traditional ensemble.

Harnaaz took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself wearing a pristine ivory lehenga. She wore the ensemble for a photoshoot, in which she flaunted her dazzling smile for the camera. "Positivity is contagious and it all begins with a smile," the Miss Universe 2021 captioned the post.

The embroidered lehenga set Harnaaz wore is from the shelves of the clothing label Abhishek Sharma. It comes with a sleeveless embroidered choli and a matching lehenga adorned with floral appliqué work, gold sequin embellishments, a gold patti border, and a heavy ghera.

Harnaaz wore the regal lehenga and choli with a zari dupatta, draped on the shoulder. It came doused with gold sequinned borders and floral appliqué work done all over. Emerald drop earrings on silver plated design rounded off the accessories.

Harnaaz Sandhu in an ivory lehenga.

For the glam picks, Harnaaz opted for side-parted locks styled in soft curls, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow and sharp contour.

Earlier, Harnaaz shared special moments from her Miss Universe 2021 win and talked about how she was still processing it all.

"Grateful! I am still processing the fact that We did it! I've done my nation proud! And I am so excited for my new journey as Miss Universe 2021 with Miss Universe organisation," she wrote.

"Dreams do come true! Thank you so much each and everyone who believed in me, who prayed for me. Your wishes means world to me," Miss Universe 2021 also thanked people for their support.

