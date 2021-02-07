Chic co-ords for Bollywood glamazons

Co-ords or the matching coordinates were the key trend in 2020, but going by the pap shots pouring into our inbox, the trend refuses to die down even in 2021. Over the last month-and-a-half,, an array of our Bollywood actors have been spotted in twinsets. Be it Taapsee Pannu, who recently cut a fine figure in matching white separates or Sara Ali Khan who was photographed in a sporty top and skirt (both embellished) by designer Namrata Joshipura or Ananya Panday who was seen in printed separates.

Taapsee Pannu rocks co-ords with elan (Photo: Instagram/Bodice)

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar observes that one cannot go wrong with a coordinated set if styled and paired well with a correct statement piece like corset, corset belt, embellished griddle or a brace. “These elements could be the game changers for styling a coordinated set effortlessly,” says she.

Designer Sonam Modi of SVA Couture sees co-ords as a big part of 2021 trends. “Wearing solid or printed co-ords is a great travel option as well. Co-ords give the appearance of wearing a one piece dress or a jumpsuit but yet can be styled as separates, for a smart wardrobe,” says she.

The actor rocks matching printed separates (Photo: Instagram/AnanyaPanday)

Designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor cautions about going too matchy-matchy. “If you are going for co-ords do break the monotony with something that’s totally off - either the shoes or accessories,” says she.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com