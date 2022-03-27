Chirpy and chic sunset hues are in

Eye-catching, bright, colourful and happy, sunset hues are totally a summer vibe. From Prada’s coral red dresses, to Alexander McQueen’s ruffled off-shoulder dresses in burnt orange and Louis Vuitton’s cross-tiered bag in shades of the sunset, collections at Paris and Milan fashion weeks were all about them. Even designers like Versace and brands, such as The Attico, are dappling in sunset hues.

Our desi celebs too have been sashaying the street in canary, marigold and crimson. No wonder these hot hues are a must-have this season.

They are statement colours perfect for any time of the day. Nature has always been a major source of inspiration for fashion, and designers are now incorporating the very specific palette in their collections. Whether you are stepping out for a luncheon with friends or heading to an evening soiree, these bright shades evoke a stylish summer saga.

These hues are a transition between the fall and approaching summers and are a perfect choice for people looking to revive their closet jumping from darks of winters to the subtlety of approaching sunny weather.

Designers Gautam Gupta and Renessa Rastogi tell us how to ace sunset hues

When wearing colours in sunset tones, keep the other elements neutral. If you are inspired by a bold, fiery sunset, you can fill your closet with warm oranges and reds. If you prefer a lighter, less intense sunset, you can choose from pastel colours. Pair up with metallic accessories, especially in gold colour, that would glam up the look. A perfect combo for the summers is matching up an orange coloured shirt, with a lemony yellow skirt. If heading to work, pair your sunset coloured top with a white blazer.

Keep the makeup really simple. A metallic gold eyeshadow or a liner against minimal foundation would look great. If you are shy of the bronzer, you can use the shade only on your eyes — lightly dusted for day wear ,or blended well for a smokey-eyed look for a night out. Leave the lips nude.