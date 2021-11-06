Chrissy Teigen wears nude saree for Diwali festivities and it is worth 1 lakh, see new pics

American personality, author and celebrity cook Chrissy Teigen and her Grammy-Award winner husband, John Legend, were among a host of stars that attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali bash in Los Angeles. Moreover, Chrissy sent the internet into a tizzy after sharing her Diwali attire - a purple saree - with her Instagram family. Now, Chrissy has shared another Diwali look wearing a nude embellished tulle saree, leaving us awestruck.

Chrissy took to Instagram on Friday to post several pictures of herself wearing a nude thigh-high slit tulle saree adorned with gorgeous embellishments. She posed at her home wearing the sensual piece, which she teamed with traditional jewels.

The nude saree is from the shelves of the Indian label Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. It from their Zsa Zsa Zsu 2021 collection. Scroll ahead to know all the details about this pre-stitched number and how you can include it in your collection.

See Chrissy's post here:

The pre-stiched biscuit nude tulle saree comes fully embellished with gold reflective acrylics and sequins. The neo-traditional number mixes the modern Indian women's aesthetics with ethnic details. A thigh-high slit on the front and rows of patterned sequins and beads elevate the saree's contemporary appeal.

Chrissy Teigen in a nude tulle saree.

Chrissy teamed the six yards with a fully embellished bralette in glass cut dana, 3D gold hoop-ornamented straps and reflective sequins on the plunging neckline and hem.

If you wish to include the nude tulle saree, called The It Girl, in your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The thigh-high slit number is available on Papa Don't Preach website for ₹1,09,760.

The It Girl by Papa Dont Preach. (papadontpreach.com)

The mother-of-two wore the saree with strappy gold peep-toe pumps, bangles, chandelier earrings, and a matching mang tika. Centre-parted open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-on-the-lashes, glowing skin, and sharp contour completed the glam.

Earlier, Chrissy wore an embroidered saree set featuring a pre-pleated pallu, draped gracefully in a midriff-revealing style, and a short full-sleeve choli. The deep lilac saree is also by Papa Don't Preach.

Chrissy Teigen is married to Grammy-Award winner John Legend. The couple exchanged their vows in 2013 and have two children - Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.

