Chrissy Teigen wore saree by this Indian designer to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali party

Chrissy Teigen wears an embellished lilac saree and fulls-sleeved short choli by an Indian designer for attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali party. She was accompanied by her Grammy-award winning husband John Legend. 
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:12 PM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

American model, author and television personality Chrissy Teigen and her Grammy-award winning husband John Legend attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali bash at their Los Angeles home. Chrissy took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of her and John, dressed in traditional fits, from the star-studded bash, leaving the internet awestruck. However, the event's highlight was Chrissy wearing a saree by an Indian designer.

Chrissy posted the video on her Instagram page thanking Priyanka and Nick for having her and John at their party. She captioned it, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both."

Chrissy also tagged her ensemble's designer in the post and revealed that she was, in fact, wearing a saree from the label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, a favourite of many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and more. Scroll ahead to know all about Chrissy's outfit and see the video.

Chrissy's embroidered saree set featured a pre-pleated pallu, draped gracefully in a midriff-revealing style on her shoulder. Embroidered in gold floral sequinned patterns on the borders and the drape - the label's signature style, the six yards came in a pleasant lilac shade.

The mother-of-two wore the heavily-embroidered saree with a full sleeve lilac-coloured choli decorated with gold embellishments on the neckline and hem. The mutton sleeves of the plunging-neck blouse also featured similar embroidery.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy accessorised the saree with a pretty mang tika and matching earrings. She left her locks open in a middle parting, and for glam, the model chose nude pink lip shade, kohl-clad eyes, winged eyeliner with heavy eye make-up, blushed cheeks, and sharp contour.

John, on the other hand, opted for solid colours to complement his wife. He wore a black shirt teamed with an embellished bandhgala jacket and pants set. He wore the all-black look with dress shoes.

What do you think of Chrissy and John Legend's attires?

