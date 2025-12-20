Christmas nails 2025: 7 chic and subtle designs to try this holiday season

Christmas nail designs are changing from the usual bright reds, lots of glitter, and cartoon holiday icons. This year, nails are all about elegance, subtlety, and creative details while still being festive. From simple accents to bold styles, there’s something for everyone. Here are 7 Christmas nail ideas as per InStyle that mix holiday fun with style. Modern Christmas nail designs focus on creativity and elegance, with options like plaid patterns, soft green shades, and minimalist accents.(Pexels)

1. Plaid nails

One unique idea that will definitely match your Christmas video is Plaid designs. You can paint it red or green, which instantly gives you the cozy holiday look. You can try adding gold lines or a star, keeping the look stylish and balanced.

2. Shimmer green nails

Green has always been the colour of Christmas. You can apply soft green jelly polish with a hint of shimmer or silver glitter. This will give a clean, festive look which is perfect for everyday wear in the Christmas season.

3. Classic Red with a twist

If you are following a Christmas theme, then a deep red manicure with a single snowflake or gold accent nail is perfect for the celebration. It will keep your nails simple but seasonal, matching the Santa vibe.

4. Minimal Swirl designs

Another idea to try is the combination of Red, white, and gold. Designing it in patterns will complete the vibe. This design will flow along the nail, creating a modern and elegant Christmas look, perfect for parties and gatherings.

5. Abstract Snowflakes

Adding an extra element to your nail paint will make it more Christmas-worthy. Placing gold or white snowflakes over a nude or soft red base will give a festive feel without overcrowding the nail.

6. Checkered Christmas nails

If you are planning to attend a theme party, then you should definitely opt for shimmery green or red checkered patterns. It will bring a trendy edge to traditional holiday colors and be perfect for the occasion.

7. Tiny Bow details

Adding a small touch to your design will definitely make it even better. You can add a small gold bow accent on bright red nails; it will give you a classic, feminine look, perfect for the holiday season.

These outstanding Christmas nail design ideas are a must for this season as they focus on elegance, creativity, and personal style. Whether you prefer minimal accents or bold finishes, festive nails can be stylish without being overdone.