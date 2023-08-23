Coastal granddaughter aesthetic is making waves in the fashion world: Here's how you can rock this Gen Z style trend

Fashion trends are changing at a fast pace, with Barbiecore and Mermaidcore dominating the fashion charts around the world, but there is a lot of buzz around the popular trends of the Coastal Granddaughter aesthetic that has taken the TikTok community by storm. Drawing inspiration from the lively coastal environments, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a bygone era while giving an all-at-once glamorous vibe, the Coastal Granddaughter trend has taken Gen Z by storm, giving birth to a reimagined summer aesthetic. What's fascinating is how Gen Z is wholeheartedly embracing this trend, skillfully mix-matching it to create their own distinctive styles, and in turn, impacting the landscape of Indian ethnic fashion. (Also read: From chiffon sarees to traditional prints: Decoding the latest fashion trends and tips to blend them into your wardrobe )

Capturing the essence of carefree coastal living, the viral Coastal Granddaughter fashion trend is redefining contemporary style. (Instagram)

If you're still curious about the ongoing buzz and how to seamlessly integrate this trending fashion aesthetic into your own wardrobe, fret not. Raghav Mittal, Fashion Expert, MD, and Creative Director at House of Surya shared valuable insights with HT Lifestyle about the 'Coastal Granddaughter' trend, empowering you to rock it with confidence.

What is the Coastal Granddaughter Trend?

The Coastal Granddaughter trend encapsulates the essence of coastal life and its vivid colours. It takes inspiration from the azure blue seas, intricate seashell motifs, sandy beige-hued shores, and the carefree spirit of beach life. The infusion of this coastal aura into Indian ethnic wear is breathing new life into traditional garments, offering a refreshing take on classic designs.

Lively coastal colour scheme

As the humid season checks in with summer, the ethereal coastal colour palette which consists of calming tones like sandy grains, aqua blues, seafoam greens, and coral colours, adds a touch of serenity to traditional outfits. Moreover, garments embellished with seashell motifs, fish scales, or gentle wave patterns are not only bringing the coastal charm to fits but also are paving the way for distinctive styles for Gen Z. To rock the style in the most "Indian" way possible, pick a vibrant pleated gauzy saree in a poppy design with coastal shades of yellow, marine blue, pink, and green.

Play around with fabrics

To radiate a comforting charm and look as chic, effortlessly elegant, as on a sun-drenched coast, experiment with fabrics and silhouettes. Incorporate sheer, lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, georgette and organza to capture the easy-breezy coastal essence. Embrace flowy silhouettes like kaftans, maxi dresses, or dhoti pants to enhance the fluidity of the trend.

Add shells and pearls to ace your look

To complete the seaside style, accessories are crucial. Choose nautical-themed accessories including beaded anklets, rope belts, and pearl or shell earrings. Traditional jewellery designs can be given a whimsical twist by including coastal-inspired motifs such as aqua-coloured maangtikas, coral bangles and more. Carry a beaded-potli bag with indo-western attire to emit beachy vibes.

"The Coastal Granddaughter style has brought together Indian cultural wear with coastal emotions in a beautiful way. This style is seamlessly being merged into traditional clothing by embracing coastal colours, themes, prints, textiles, and accessories, honouring the beauty of our coastal ancestry, and giving rise to a new comfort fashion essential," concludes Raghav Mittal.