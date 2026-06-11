Colour and heat styling do not drastically damage hair, claims industry expert as he busts myths and predicts trends

Getting your hair coloured is one of the easiest ways to transform your hair as well as your entire look. From chic burgundy to a lovely caramel, getting your hair coloured makes you look trendy and stylish. But what about the damage that comes hand-in-hand with any chemical hair treatment?

Shailesh Moolya of Godrej Professional talks hair care trends with HT Shop Now.

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In a conversation with HT Shop Now, on the sidelines of the launch of Godrej Professional's new Vybe collection, Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, shares his insights into the changing perceptions around hair colouring, styling, and professional haircare. He also addressed some of the most common myths consumers continue to associate with chemical treatments, particularly the belief that hair colouring and heat styling inevitably lead to severe damage. According to Moolya, understanding the difference between temporary dryness and actual hair damage is key to making informed beauty choices.

Q. What are the common misconceptions consumers have about hair colouring and heat styling?

Shailesh Moolya: One of the most common misconceptions is the idea of 'damage'. People often believe that anything related to hair colouring or heat styling directly damages the hair. However, ‘damage’ is a forceful word. Hair colouring or heat styling may cause some temporary dryness because colour treatments can reduce a small amount of moisture in the hair, but this is not something drastic.

In fact, hair can also lose moisture and become dry naturally due to external factors such as sun exposure, pollution, or swimming. Therefore, it is important to understand that dryness is not caused solely by hair colour treatments.

Q. How does Godrej Professional balance global beauty trends with the specific needs of Indian consumers?

Shailesh Moolya: Godrej Professional is deeply rooted as a made-in-India brand. While we certainly draw inspiration from global trends when developing colour collections and launches, we always adapt them to suit Indian consumers.

Indian skin tones and hair types are unique and often more complex to work with. Indian women typically have beautiful, long, thick, dark hair, and creating visible, fashion-forward colour effects on darker hair can be challenging. To address this, we have developed specialised colour technologies that deliver the desired results while catering to Indian hair characteristics. That balance between global inspiration and local relevance is reflected across our collections.

{{^usCountry}} Q. What are the biggest haircare trends shaping Indian salons and the industry today? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. What are the biggest haircare trends shaping Indian salons and the industry today? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shailesh Moolya: Currently, one of the biggest trends is lived-in colour. Consumers are increasingly opting for seamless, grown-out, and natural-looking colour effects rather than highly defined highlights. The trend today is all about soft transitions, darker roots, and colour placements that appear naturally blended. The objective is to create a look that feels effortless and sophisticated, as though the colour has evolved naturally over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shailesh Moolya: Currently, one of the biggest trends is lived-in colour. Consumers are increasingly opting for seamless, grown-out, and natural-looking colour effects rather than highly defined highlights. The trend today is all about soft transitions, darker roots, and colour placements that appear naturally blended. The objective is to create a look that feels effortless and sophisticated, as though the colour has evolved naturally over time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Q. What factors drive innovation when developing new hair colour and hair care products? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. What factors drive innovation when developing new hair colour and hair care products? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shailesh Moolya: Innovation is largely influenced by developments in the fashion industry. We closely observe emerging fashion trends, colour palettes, and design aesthetics being adopted by leading designers. The hair and makeup industry then interprets these trends and develops products and techniques that complement them. This continuous exchange between fashion, beauty, and consumer preferences plays a significant role in driving innovation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shailesh Moolya: Innovation is largely influenced by developments in the fashion industry. We closely observe emerging fashion trends, colour palettes, and design aesthetics being adopted by leading designers. The hair and makeup industry then interprets these trends and develops products and techniques that complement them. This continuous exchange between fashion, beauty, and consumer preferences plays a significant role in driving innovation. {{/usCountry}}

Q. What major shift do you expect in hair care and styling over the next decade?

Shailesh Moolya: I believe Indian women will become increasingly conscious about caring for and experimenting with their hair. There is still a long-standing perception that chemical treatments automatically lead to hair loss, but scientific understanding continues to evolve.

Hair texture and condition can change over time due to ageing and natural biological processes. Just as skin changes with age, hair also changes, including increased dryness. However, I believe consumers will become more open to exploring new styles, colours, and treatments while also adopting better haircare practices.

Hair is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression, and few beauty transformations provide the kind of instant gratification and confidence boost that a great haircut, hairstyle, or colour transformation can offer.

Q. How do you see AI personalisation and digital tools influencing the salon experience?

Shailesh Moolya: AI has the potential to become an extremely valuable tool, particularly for professionals who are still building their expertise and experience. Experienced professionals can often assess a client's hair and immediately determine the most suitable formulation. AI can support this process by analysing hair characteristics, identifying hair tones, and recommending formulations based on a client's preferences, whether they prefer warm or cool tones.

While I have not yet integrated AI into my process, I believe it will significantly help professionals who are less confident in formulation development. It can serve as a valuable guide, allowing them to refine recommendations and deliver more personalised results to clients.

Q. What advice would you give to people who want salon-quality results at home?

Shailesh Moolya: In my view, true salon-quality results are difficult to achieve at home because professional hairstyling is both a technical skill and an art form. Hairstylists are trained artists who combine creativity, expertise, and experience to deliver customised results.

That said, consumers can certainly manage routine maintenance at home, such as root touch-ups or basic colour upkeep. These processes are relatively straightforward and can be performed effectively with the right products and guidance.

However, when it comes to creative colour work, advanced styling, or transformative makeovers, professional expertise remains difficult to replicate. Artistic interpretation and technical execution are what make salon services unique.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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