Colour pop with neon accents for your next mani

Considered one of the most divisive colour families out there, neon has always remained a controversial trend. Be it fashion, beauty or accessories — there is no doubt that neon is the reigning colour this season.

Blending in with the post-lockdown’s dopamine dressing trend, colour-popping neon manicures have taken their rightful place in the nail department. If you haven’t gathered enough courage to dress in neon outfits, opt for neon nails that are sure to make a statement.

With celebs such as Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez and Khloe Kardashian taking on this trend, the hi-vis shade can be tried in different ways — from going full hog to adding pops of colour on the edges.

For neon accents, the trick is to keep the base bare, using a clear nail paint and painting neon colours as accents on the edges. Try neon French tips by opting for on-trend shades like acid yellow, electric green and tangerine.

The double curve colour-pop nails (Photo: Instagram)

Have some fun on your next mani session and incorporate the double curve colour-pop trend. Using a nail polish brush, make a diagonal dash from one tip to another of the nail edge. For the second dash, follow it with a more detailed curve on the opposite side, along the cuticle using a thin nail art brush. Choose two colour-popping neon hues for each nail.

Model Gigi Hadid shows off her colour-popping manicure (Photo: Instagram)

To get Hadid’s colour-blocking Frenchies, invest in bright-coloured matte nail paints for the best results. This is a fun way to give the classic mani a remix. To recreate this look, choose two bright colours, for instance, blue and yellow. Paint every alternate nail with the two colours and you can leave a few nails bare as well. Paint the edges with a different colour to finish it off on a colour-blocking note.

