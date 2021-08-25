Continuing the love and fashion’s tryst, blended with art

One thing everybody can relate with is the word love, and ace designer Gaurav Gupta just took it up a notch with his latest collection presented at India Couture Week 2021, organised by Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The virtual fashion show, titled Universal Love, was emotionally evoking and a sartorial perfection in more ways than one. With a unique point of view for bridal couture, the narrative of the film was clear and resonated with many. The designer known for his structural pieces presented stunning outfits, dripping in metallic colours and fluid shapes through the screenplay.

Gaurav Gupta’s Cosmic grey lehenga

The couture collection is precedence of his previous show, which was nothing short of a movement –Name is Love. Following on the same path, the show this year features myriad aspects of love. A gay couple, a lesbian couple, a couple with evident age-difference brightens the screen basking in the glory of GG ensembles and leaves us smiling with a warm feeling of love and acceptance. Along with that, the show also flaunts curves in tune with the embellished concentric curves on the garments.

Showcasing a lesbian couple in galactic embroidered outfits in neptune blue

Taking love and fashion all the way to the universe, the collection draws inspiration from the vast universal elements. Like the blingy stars above us all, add an unapologetic and much needed glitter to the outfits. Silhouettes mimic the axis and movement of planets from up above the sky, the embroidery mirrors the racing comets and galactic features. The retina rush inducing garments exude magnificence, much like the universe, justifying the title of the couture film.

Colour palette also communicated the brand ethos and the designer’s signature style. Asteroid pink, cosmic violet, and neptune blue gowns, cosmic grey lehenga painted the show from the beginning to end. Bolder and sexier men’s outfit, perfectly styled for the brands statement. Stark contrasting black and white jackets, with lines running across the front. Metallic accents sculpted on tuxedos and flared trousers completed the look.

Models prancing across our screen, looks nothing short of artistically created sculpture. Towards the end of the presentation, models walks out in to the darkness, a perfect end to a perfect presentation.

Stark contrasting men’s tuxedo set, with metallic detailing