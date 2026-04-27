Co-ord sets that look put-together and not like you just rolled out of bed; 8 picks for women
Co-ord sets don’t have to look lazy, they just need a balance of fit, fabric and styling. These picks prove that you can have a comfy yet put-together outfit.
Our Picks
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Globus Women Co-Ord Set
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MEERA FAB Printed Cotton Tunic with Trousers Co-Ord
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FABNEX Embroidered Co-Ord Set
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Pinkmint Pure Cotton Printed Co-Ord Set
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Janasya Womens Indigo Cotton Floral Regular Co-ord Set (JAA24CD00294-L)
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Tee Projekt Stylish Co-Ord Set
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Leriya Fashion Jaipuri Straight Kurta Co-Ord Set
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Suppar Sleave Women Orange Solid Rayon Co-Ord Set | Kurti Style Top with Pant | Casual & Office Wear Two Piece Outfit
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Co-ord sets have a bit of a reputation problem. On one hand, they’re the easiest outfits ever; no mixing, no matching, no mental energy required. On the other? One wrong fabric or print and suddenly you look like you’re in very expensive nightwear.
But here’s the thing: not all co-ords are created equal. The right ones with structured silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and thoughtful prints, can look incredibly polished. Think outfits you can wear to work, step out for coffee, or even show up to a casual dinner in without anyone guessing how low-effort it actually was.
This list is for exactly that niche: co-ord sets that feel as comfortable as loungewear but look like proper daywear. No pyjama vibes, no oversized confusion; just clean, wearable pieces that do the job.
8 Co-ord sets for women
If you like minimal, this one’s a winner. The kurti-style top paired with straight pants gives it a structured, semi-ethnic look that works well for office wear. The rayon fabric drapes nicely without clinging, which instantly makes it look more refined than typical lounge sets. Add kolhapuris or block heels, and it’s a full outfit.
Vibe: clean, office-ready
1. Globus Women Co-Ord Set
This set leans slightly more western, making it perfect for casual outings. The silhouette is modern and easy, but still sharp enough to avoid that “sleepwear” look. Style it with sneakers or a structured bag, and it instantly feels more styled than relaxed.
Vibe: casual but intentional{{/usCountry}}
Vibe: casual but intentional{{/usCountry}}
2. MEERA FAB Printed Cotton Tunic with Trousers Co-Ord
Breathable cotton meets a flattering V-neck tunic, this one is ideal for summer days when you still want to look put together. The print adds personality, while the silhouette keeps it polished. It’s the kind of set you can wear from work to errands without changing.{{/usCountry}}
Breathable cotton meets a flattering V-neck tunic, this one is ideal for summer days when you still want to look put together. The print adds personality, while the silhouette keeps it polished. It’s the kind of set you can wear from work to errands without changing.{{/usCountry}}
Vibe: effortless everyday chic
3. FABNEX Embroidered Co-Ord Set
Embroidery instantly upgrades a co-ord set, and this one does it well. It feels more like a light festive or occasion wear piece rather than something casual. Perfect for small gatherings or when you want to look dressed up without going full ethnic.
Vibe: elevated, slightly dressy
4. Pinkmint Pure Cotton Printed Co-Ord Set
This one balances comfort and structure beautifully. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable, while the tailored fit and subtle prints ensure it doesn’t slip into nightwear territory. Bonus: pockets. Always a win.
Vibe: practical, everyday staple
5. Janasya Floral Printed Straight Co-Ord Set
Florals can sometimes feel too relaxed, but this set keeps it structured with a straight-cut silhouette. The result is a feminine but polished outfit that works for day plans. Pair it with minimal jewellery and flats for a clean look.
Vibe: soft yet put-together
6. Tee Projekt Stylish Co-Ord Set
This one sits right in between ethnic and western, making it super versatile. The design is simple but styled enough to feel like an outfit, not loungewear. It’s ideal for those “I don’t know what to wear” days.
Vibe: easy, everyday go-to
7. Leriya Fashion Jaipuri Straight Kurta Co-Ord Set
Jaipuri prints add character, but the straight kurta and palazzo pairing keep it grounded. This set feels traditional yet wearable, making it great for casual outings or small gatherings. It’s relaxed, but not sloppy, exactly what you want in a co-ord.
Vibe: ethnic with structure
How to make sure your co-ord doesn’t look like a night suit
- Go for structured fits (straight cuts, tailored pants)
- Choose better fabrics like cotton, rayon, or blends over flimsy materials
- Avoid overly loud or cartoonish prints
- Add real accessories like bags, jewellery, and footwear
- Opt for defined necklines (V-neck, collars, etc.)
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Why do some co-ord sets look like nightwear?
Usually because of loose fits, thin fabrics, or overly casual prints. Structure and fabric make all the difference.
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How do I style a co-ord set for outings?
Add statement earrings, a structured bag, and switch to heels or sneakers depending on the vibe.
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Are co-ords flattering for all body types?
Yes, especially straight-cut or A-line styles that don’t cling too much.
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Can co-ord sets be worn to the office?
Yes—choose solid colours or subtle prints with tailored silhouettes.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
8. Suppar Sleave Solid Rayon Co-Ord Set
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