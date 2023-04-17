Creative and stylish ways to style your everyday minimal jewellery

All things minimal are in vogue of late. Whether it concerns clothing, home décor, interior designs, or jewellery, minimalism has a real moment. Minimalist jewellery, in particular, is a versatile choice that can complement a wide range of clothing styles and looks. It is a fantastic way to add a touch of personality and style to your everyday outfits. The good part of minimalist jewellery is that it adds elegance and accent to a look without going overboard. The beauty of minimalist jewellery lies in its simplicity, but that doesn't mean you can't get creative with the way you wear it. If you have an uncomplicated sense of fashion, this guide on all the details surrounding minimalist jewellery will help you keep up with the current trends. (Also read: Fashion trends: Must-have jewellery for every fashionista )

Ways to style minimal jewellery:

The beauty of minimalist jewellery lies in its simplicity, but that doesn't mean you can't get creative with the way you wear it.(Instagram )

Aditya Modak, Co-founder, Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons, shared with HT Lifestyle, some unique and creative ways to style everyday minimal jewellery.

1. Hoop Earrings

Trendy ways to style hoop earrings (Pinterest)

Hoop earrings are the go-to accessory for every woman and are timeless. Geometric shapes, clean lines, and mixed metals are some of the characteristics this highly sought-after accessory presents. From professional suits to casual t-shirts or joggers, hoops of any shape or size look modern and emphasize simplicity. Plus, they are great as everyday wear.

2. Layered Chains

One way to add some interest to your minimalist jewellery is by layering multiple delicate chains. (Instagram)

Layering necklaces is one of the latest trends that has become a huge hit! It looks classy, feminine, and less fussy. But layering does not mean you put together all the possible neckpieces you own. You can invest in two or three chains of different lengths and probably of different metals to pair with an outfit with an open neckline.

3. Cuff Bracelets

Cuff bracelets are a great way to add a statement piece to your outfit. (Instagram)

Every now and then, you will notice everyone, including bloggers, college students, and models showing their love for cuff bracelets and joining the minimalist jewellery bandwagon. The combination of a watch and bangle or bracelet with delicately engraved gemstones or studs makes the accessory versatile and suitable for all kinds of outfits, from casual to party wear.

4. Tube Rings

Tube rings are another great minimalist jewellery option that can add some interest to your everyday look. (Instagram)

Tube rings are a great addition to make your outfit look modern and stylish. Moreover, tube rings perfectly represent the minimalist jewellery trend. No matter whether you choose gold, silver, or rose gold, you can wear the thickest ring on your middle finger and scatter the rest of them among other fingers to strike a balance. For a more unconventional touch, you can stack differently shaped rings. Gather your own set of rings that suit your style and fashion preferences.

The minimalist jewellery trend is pleasing to the eye and easy to recreate. So, shop for a few pieces you can use regularly and with multiple outfits.