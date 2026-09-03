Crushing on Rhea Chakraborty's rosy glow in Traitors 2? Try these 7 cream blushes

While Traitors 2 has actually given us enough reasons to binge-watch it, Rhea Chakraborty's rosy, pink-flushed glow is one for sure. She has been serving beauty inspiration with her fresh, rosy glow in The Traitors, and her makeup is proof that sometimes, all you need is a hint of colour on your cheeks to instantly elevate your look.

Crushing on Rhea Chakraborty's rosy glow (Instagram)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Her soft, flushed complexion has that effortless, just-pinched appearance that works beautifully with minimal base makeup, defined eyes and a neutral lip. If you have been wondering how to recreate that naturally radiant cheek look, a cream blush could be the easiest place to start.

Unlike traditional powder blushes, cream formulas melt into the skin, giving the cheeks a more seamless, skin-like finish. They are particularly handy when you want your makeup to look fresh rather than heavily layered. Whether you prefer a subtle wash of pink for an everyday look or a more noticeable rosy flush for an evening out, most cream blushes can be built up gradually.

Another reason to add one to your makeup bag? They are incredibly easy to use. You can simply dab a little product onto your cheeks and blend it with your fingertips, a brush or a makeup sponge. Some formulas also double up as lip and cheek colours, making them ideal for creating a coordinated monochromatic makeup look.

Why should you choose a cream blush?

A cream blush can be a great addition to your makeup routine, especially if you prefer afresh, natural-looking finish over a heavily powdered look. Here’s why it deserves a spot in your makeup bag:

Gives a natural flush: Cream formulas melt into the skin, creating a soft, skin-like flush that looks more natural than a powder blush.

Adds a dewy finish: Many cream blushes leave the cheeks looking fresh and radiant, making them ideal for a no-makeup makeup look.

Easy to blend: You can blend them effortlessly with your fingertips, a makeup sponge or a brush, making them beginner-friendly.

Works well with dry skin: The creamy texture is generally more comfortable on dry skin and is less likely to emphasise flaky patches.

Buildable coverage: Start with a tiny amount for a subtle tint and layer it for a more noticeable pop of colour.

Great for quick makeup: Cream blushes are perfect for on-the-go application because you can simply dab, blend and go.

Can double as lip colour: Some cream blushes are designed for both cheeks and lips, making them useful when you want to keep your makeup routine minimal.

Ideal for skinimalism: If you’re embracing the “less is more” approach to makeup, one multifunctional cream blush can help you achieve a polished look with minimal products.

Top 7 cream blushes for you

Lakmé 9to5 Hya Beach Edit SPF Blush brings colour and skincare-inspired hydration together in an easy-to-use blush. Its creamy formula glides smoothly onto the cheeks, adding a fresh, healthy-looking flush without feeling heavy. The buildable finish makes it easy to create anything from a subtle daytime tint to a more defined look. With SPF and hyaluronic acid, it is designed for makeup lovers who want a comfortable, effortless cheek product. Keep it in your makeup bag for quick touch-ups on busy days.

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RENEE Blushie Blurring Blush Stick is a convenient way to add a soft, flushed look to your cheeks. Its creamy, blendable texture makes application quick, whether you prefer using your fingertips, a brush or a sponge. The blurring effect helps create a smoother-looking finish, while the buildable colour lets you customise your makeup from subtle to statement. Its stick format is particularly handy for on-the-go touch-ups. Swipe it directly onto your cheeks and blend for an effortless pop of colour that complements everyday and occasion makeup.

LOVETC Multi-Purpose Blush Stick is designed for beauty lovers who like keeping their makeup routine simple. The creamy stick can be used to add a natural flush to the cheeks and can also complement your overall makeup look in multiple ways. Its easy-glide texture blends effortlessly, making it suitable for quick application with your fingers or a makeup brush. Build the colour gradually to achieve your preferred intensity. Compact and travel-friendly, this versatile blush stick is an easy addition to an everyday makeup pouch.

Swiss Beauty Cream It Up Blush adds a fresh, dewy-looking flush to your complexion with its creamy, easy-to-blend formula. Designed for effortless application, it can be tapped onto the apples of your cheeks and blended for a soft wash of colour or layered for greater intensity. The smooth texture works well with both minimal and full-face makeup looks. Whether you are getting ready for work, brunch or an evening out, this cream blush makes adding colour to your cheeks quick, simple and beginner-friendly.

Hilary Rhoda Quick Cream Blush is made for those who want a fuss-free way to add colour to their cheeks. Its creamy texture blends smoothly into the skin, helping create a soft, natural-looking flush. The formula can be layered depending on how intense you want your cheek colour to appear, making it suitable for subtle everyday makeup as well as more defined looks. Apply it with your fingertips or a brush and blend seamlessly. Its compact format also makes it a convenient pick for quick makeup touch-ups.

Etude Fruity Lip & Cheek Blur Balm combines a playful pop of colour with the convenience of a multi-use makeup product. Its balm-like texture melts comfortably onto the skin and lips, creating a soft, blurred-looking finish. Use it on your cheeks for a diffused flush or dab a little onto your lips for coordinated colour. The buildable formula allows you to control the intensity, while its compact format makes it easy to carry. It is a handy choice for creating effortless, monochromatic makeup looks.

Mamaearth Glow Serum Blush combines the look of a creamy blush with a serum-inspired makeup experience. Its lightweight, blendable texture spreads easily across the cheeks, giving your complexion a fresh-looking flush. The buildable formula allows you to start with a subtle hint of colour and layer it for a more noticeable finish. Easy to apply with your fingers, brush or sponge, it fits effortlessly into everyday makeup routines. If you prefer dewy-looking, natural makeup over heavy powder products, this blush is worth considering.

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FAQ for Cream Blush Is cream blush better than powder blush? Neither is universally better. Cream blushes generally offer a fresh, skin-like finish, while powder blushes can provide longer wear and a more matte appearance. Your skin type and preferred makeup finish can help determine which works best for you.

Is cream blush suitable for oily skin? Yes. People with oily skin can use cream blush, especially lightweight or long-wearing formulas. Applying a small amount and setting it lightly with translucent powder can also help improve longevity.

How do you apply cream blush? Take a small amount of product and dab it onto the apples or upper part of your cheeks. Blend it towards your temples using your fingertips, a brush or a damp makeup sponge.

Can you use cream blush over foundation? Yes. Cream blush can generally be applied over foundation. For the smoothest application, gently tap and blend rather than rubbing, which can disturb the base underneath.

Is cream blush good for dry skin? Cream blush is often a good choice for dry skin because its texture can give the cheeks a more fresh and comfortable-looking finish than some powder formulas.

The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.