Curly Hair Care 101: Expert tips and tricks to define and enhance your curls

Welcome to the world of curls! Curly hair can be beautiful and unique, but it can also be challenging to maintain and style. More often than not, people with a curly mane tend to keep things simple, and rarely try to innovate with their looks. Constantly reinventing your curls is important because it allows you to find those unique styles that stand out. Curly hair is also seen as difficult to manage as the natural texture of curly hair can make it prone to frizz, dryness, and breakage. But don't worry, with the right care and styling techniques, you can bring out the best in your curls and make them look healthy and vibrant. (Also read: Hair care tips: Dos and don'ts to manage curly hair for every weather, every age )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Vipul Chudasama, Hair Expert and Creative Director and Sonal Hankare, Head of Marketing, Ikonic Professional, shared some important tips and tricks to define as well as enhance your curls.

1. Style away to curl and slay

Trying out new and different hairstyles for curly hair allows you to showcase the versatility and beauty of curls. Flaunting curls with long hair one week, and trying them with short hair the next, stepping out with curly bangs in one season, and adorning stylish braids later. Last but not the least; it is not a bad idea to bun up those curls once in a while! By switching up your curly hairstyles, you can always discover interesting ways to have fun with your curls!

2. Caring for those curls

Moisturizing curly hair with shampoos and conditioners is essential for maintaining healthy curls. They help hydrate and nourish curly hair, leaving it soft and manageable. It is also necessary to avoid brushing curly hair when dry, as this can cause damage. The best way to dry out curls is by actually grabbing an old cotton t-shirt and letting it soak up the excess water. By following these points and taking the time to properly moisturize your curls, you can keep looking bouncy and beautiful all the time.

3. Be regular, be aware

A lot of people are woefully erratic with their shampoo and condition schedule. One should take it as a thumb rule to shampoo their curls every third time they shower. Another aspect that people may not pay enough attention to is the ingredients inside shampoos and conditioners. Natural brands are an added advantage, and if nothing else, using sulfate-free products should be an absolute must. Some toxic ingredients can do more harm than the gain to our curls, which is why it is always important to know more about the products that we use for hair care.

Curly hair is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another, so it may take some experimentation to find the right routine for your hair. But don't give up, with patience and dedication, you can achieve the curly hair of your dreams.

