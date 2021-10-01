Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daniel Craig slays deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at 'No Time to Die' premier
fashion

Daniel Craig slays deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at ‘No Time to Die’ premier

James Bond Daniel Craig's deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo becomes the talk of the town at the world premiere of ‘No Time To Die’, his final turn as 007, in London’s Royal Albert Hall
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:51 AM IST
English actor Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet after arriving to attend the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in west London. Celebrities and royals walk the red carpet in central London for the star-studded but much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die". (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

As the cast and crew lit up the Royal Albert Hall in London for the world premier of No Time To Die, all eyes were set on Daniel Craig, the OG James Bond who led the fashion pack in a deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo. The glitzy event was star-studded with Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Waller-Bridge making an appearance. 

However, among his stylish co-stars and guests, it was Craig who stole the spotlight and his deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo became the talk of the town as he marked his final turn as 007. Unlike the typical muted tone tuxedos that James Bond wore while scaling buildings in his most fastidious spy mode, Craig stood out in a fitted bespoke pink jacket from Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard.

 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with actor Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, (Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)
RELATED STORIES

 

The jacket came with a custom double-breast and sported pink velvet buttons fastened perfectly. It was paired with a crisp white Turnbull & Asser shirt inside and an artfully dishevelled white pocket square to accentuate the look.

Cast members Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and director Cary Fukunaga pose during the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)

 

Craig added a black bow tie which matched his pair of black tailored trousers and black patent Crockett & Jones shoes. Accessorising his look with a Sedna gold Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra wristwatch and a pair of pink cuffs, Craig made jaws drop by flouting the rule that pink and red should never be worn together but still pulling it off in a unique dapper style.

English actor Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet after arriving to attend the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in west London (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

 

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Check out fans reaction to Craig's sartorial choice:

 

The final James Bond film, No Time To Die, features and impeccable cast including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz apart from Daniel Craig.

Topics
daniel craig tuxedo no time to die james bond 007 london royal albert hall fashion style trends
