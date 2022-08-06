Darlings Premiere: Sanjana Sanghi lets her co-ord set do all the talking

Sanjana Sanghi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Be it an ethnic ensemble or decking up in the six yards of grace or looking absolutely ravishing in a casual ensemble, Sanjana knows how to make her fans drool, all the while dropping major cues of fashion on how to blend style and comfort so effortlessly. Sanjana's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion cues and fashion lovers are always busy taking notes from the actor. When not working for the big screen, Sanjana is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and some of the glimpses of the same often make their way on her Instagram profile.

Sanjana, a day back, attended the premiere of Darlings – Alia Bhatt's most recent release on the OTT platform Netflix. This film also marks Alia's debut into the foray of production. Sanjana, who seems to have absolutely loved the film, shared a set of pictures from the premiere night on her Instagram profile. The actor slayed fashion goals in a chic co-ord set where she merged casual and formal ensembles together. For the pictures, Sanjana played muse to fashion designer house Flavio Castellani and picked a yellow printed satin skirt with quirky pattens in shades of pink and maroon. She teamed it with a pair of formal white trousers, as she posed for the cameras. "Hello Darlings. What an absolute cracker of a film," wrote Sanjana in the caption.

Sanjana styled her shirt with a half of it tucked inside while she left the rest of the shirt open. In multiple golden neck chains from the shelves of Avior, the actor aptly accessorised her look. Styled by fashion stylist Esha L Amin, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she looked ready to go for the premiere. Assisted by makeup artist, Sanjana decked up in pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

