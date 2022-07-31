Sanjana Sanghi nails boho chic fashion in her ''miniest vacation ever'

Sanjana Sanghi is on a spree of sharing snippets from her vacay diaries. The actor recently took off to Goa for her vacation and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her Goa trip. Sanjana is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion, and this time, she merged her fashion diaries with the stunning backdrop of Goa and served us fresh fashion inspo, in the form of snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Sanjana can do it all – deck up in an ethnic ensemble or slay in a casual attire. Sanjana’s fashion diaries are a mix of style, sass and comfort.

Sanjana, a day back, shared a fresh set of pictures from her Goa diaries and pushed the fashion bar higher. The actor gave us boho chic vibes in the form of pictures where she can be seen slaying it in sun kissed pictures. Sanjana matched the vibes of Goa in a dress as she stood in the garden of her resort and posed for the pictures. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Verb and picked the boho chic dress from the shelves of the designer house. Sanjana sported an off-shoulder multicoloured dress that featured corset details. The knee-length dress came intricately printed in geometric patterns in shades of black, maroon and red. The actor posed for the pictures as she looked ready to explore Goa.

Sanjana further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades, multiple gold neck chains and golden hoop earrings. The actor wore her tresses into a ponytail as she smiled for the cameras with all her heart. Sanjana matched the vibes of her attire in minimal makeup look. In contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Sanjana wore the sun on her face as the makeup and gave us major fashion goals.