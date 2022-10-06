Debunking the boring beige

As we approach the end of September and soon begin the autumnal month of October, shades of brown, particularly beige, will take centre stage as one of the popular colours for the season. Courtesy of fashionistas in the country and internationally, here are some ways to give a fresh spin to the otherwise called boring beige hue.

Beige skirt

Bella Hadid opted for a beige cargo skirt (Photo: Instagram)

Like model Bella Hadid, opt for a sporty, retro aesthetic with a white zip-up jacket and the noughties staple, beige cargo skirt. For contrast, choose mid-calf, white athletic socks and brown sneakers. Finish it off with an air of the typical Y2K flair donning a stretch comb headband, racer sunglasses and chunky silver rings.

Beige bermuda shorts

The late Princess Diana in a beige bermuda shorts (Photo: Instagram)

With the royal stamp on this style, courtesy the late Princess Diana, a pair of bermuda shorts in beige will come in handy when you nothing to wear for your Sunday brunch with the girls. Give the form-fitting short shorts a miss and embrace the boring beige in this silhouette. It will instantly upgrade a tank top or tee with its crisp bit of tailoring.

Beige leather pants

Kriti Sanon dons a beige leather pant and a matching beige turtle neck top (Photo: Instagram)

If the ordinary black leather pants don’t make the cut for you, choose one in beige like actor Kriti Sanon. Leather pants are always a good investment but a beige one will ensure to turn heads wherever you go, especially when layered with a brown checkered trench coat. Go all beige with a turtle neck crop top underneath and a fanny pack for a typical autumn look.

Beige pantsuit

Pooja Hegde poses in a beige pantsuit set (Photo: Instagram)

If going spunky is more of your persona, take style cues from actor Pooja Hegde and sport a head-to-toe beige look. Make a strong case for monotone dressing by slipping into beige pants and a crop top and jacket of the same colour and finish off the look with gold statement accessories.

Beige vest top

Mrunal Thakur chose a beige fitted vest top for her vacation style (Photo: Instagram)

If your wardrobe doesn’t include a basic fitted vest top in the beige hue, it is time to invest in this classic piece. Style it up with a pair of white denim or white co-ord set as part of your vacation style or for a casual outfit like actor Mrunal Thakur with an abstract printed shirt and denim. Mirror her style and accessorise it with gold hoop earrings and brown rimmed sunglasses.

Beige trousers

Shehnaaz Gill spotted in a pair of beige trousers at the airport (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Whoever said beige trousers were meant for the 9 to 5, actor Shehnaaz Gill is here to prove you wrong. Taking a leaf from the tonal stylebook, pair it with a brown crop top or bodysuit and add a tan colour belt and handbag to complement the brown tones. You can also layer it with an oversized white shirt for a looser fit.

Beige cargo pants

Riya Jain in the trending beige cargo pants (Photo: Instagram)

If over-the-top is your middle name, go for this look à la fashion blogger Riya Jain with the trending beige cargo pants. Pair a black leg of mutton sleeved top and the pants in beige cinched at the waist with a wrap belt. Cap it off with a pair of PVC heels and white rimmed sunglasses.

