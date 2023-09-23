Deepika Padukone's all-black boss babe look and Alia Bhatt's minimal airport styling wows the internet. Take notes

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are both fashion icons in their own right. The actors' red carpet appearances at various global events set the internet ablaze - case in point: Alia Bhatt's most recent appearance at the Gucci Ancora show. Today, Alia returned to Mumbai after attending the fashion event at the Milan Fashion Week. Meanwhile, the paparazzi clicked Deepika at the airport as she rushed to catch a flight out of Mumbai. Their airport looks grabbed the internet's attention. Scroll through to see what the two divas wore.

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt at the airport today. Deepika's video shared by a paparazzo page shows her exiting her car in a stylish all-black tank top and cargo pants, serving fierce boss babe vibes. Meanwhile, Alia got clicked in a long black tank and white pants as she exited the airport. Fans loved the stars' airport looks and dropped compliments in the comments section. One wrote, "Ufff Deepu killing it." Another commented, "Always love her casual fits a lot."

Coming to Deepika Padukone's airport outfit, she chose a black sleeveless tank bodysuit featuring broad straps on the shoulders, a plunging U neckline, a racerback detail, and a bodycon fitting. She wore it with matching cargo pants featuring a high-rise waist, several pockets, and a cinched hem.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with chunky black Chelsea boots, statement gold rings, a monogram shoulder chain bag from Louis Vuitton, and embellished glasses (also from the luxury label). Lastly, she chose a sleek ponytail, minimal glam, nude lip shade, and feathered brows for the makeup picks.

Meanwhile, Alia's airport fit features a black sleeveless tank top featuring a long hem-length, button details on the torso, ribbed design, round neckline, and a relaxed fit. She wore it with white pants featuring a tapered straight-leg fitting.

Alia accessorised her outfit with striking yet minimal additions, including white lace-up sneakers, futuristic sunglasses from Gucci, gold hoop earrings, a chain-link bracelet, and a black tote bag from Gucci. Side-parted open messy hair, blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and feathered brows rounded it off.